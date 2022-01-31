A south Cobb subdivision that would bring 38 new homes to the Mableton area is among the items the county’s Planning Commission will consider at their Tuesday meeting.
Proposed by development company St. Bourke and builder Kerley Family Homes, the townhomes are for a roughly seven-acre lot on Mableton Parkway, northwest of Queen Mill Road.
Dan Mason, a vice president with St. Bourke, told the Planning Commission in December his firm had originally sought to put 53 units on the property. After talks with county staff and the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC), however, Mason said the density was downgraded to better comport with planning documents for the area.
As it stands, the parcel in question is zoned for office and commercial service use.
On top of the 38 units St. Bourke has asked for, it tentatively plans to build another six on an adjacent parcel. Being already zoned for residential use, those units don’t require approval as a rezoning request.
“We feel the property has gone unused for decades under its current zoning, and it just illustrates the opportunity to become a residential usage, which is, we believe, an appropriate use,” Mason said.
Robin Meyer, with the Mableton Improvement Coalition, said at that same meeting the civic organization was fully in support of turning the property into residential. But given that the firm had announced its reduced density just before the hearing and had yet to produce a new site plan, and that the group had yet to submit a stipulations letter outlining its plans for landscaping, amenities, and more, Meyer said the proposal wasn’t ready for prime time.
“As presented today, we would ask that you recommend denial of this application,” she said. “But given the progress that I think we may be on the brink of here, perhaps it would be better to hold this until your next meeting so that we can work out some of the issues that have come to light.”
South Cobb’s planning commissioner, Michael Hughes, shared that assessment and moved to hold the proposal.
In a new letter submitted to the county this week, Meyer said the proposal has seen improvements since that first hearing, but still has too many outstanding problems for MIC to support it going forward. Among those are a lack of a cap on rental units, the plan to use private streets instead of public ones, and insufficient information about the townhomes’ design.
The Planning Commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
