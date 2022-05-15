EAST COBB — The Carmen Fantasy for solo flute is, as Cobb Wind Symphony conductor Alfred Watkins calls it, “a spine-tingling 11-minute work.”
All the more so when the centerpiece flute part is held down by a master of the instrument, as it was Sunday afternoon in the magisterial Lassiter High School concert hall by Christina Smith. A 31-year veteran of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO), Smith’s performance netted spirited cheers, a standing ovation, and a bouquet of red roses.
That much was to be expected for Smith, who joined the ASO at just 20 years old and has come to be among the eminent flutists of the region.
What came next, less so. Smith was escorted to a seat in the hall by Watkins, himself Lassiter’s former longtime band director. Then, some 108 flutists — counting those on stage — emerged to put on a show for Smith.
The flutists, arrayed around the auditorium and led by Watkins, launched into a rendition of Bach’s Arioso from Cantata #156. The ensemble featured colleagues, personal friends, students, and admirers of Smith, who was brought to tears by the performance.
“I’ve never received a gift like this before,” Smith said. “That was absolutely beautiful.”
Watkins later told the MDJ that was what he’d aimed for.
“There are a lot of different gifts that you can give a person — tangible gifts that you can give a person — but when you give them the joy of music and their musicians … it just stays with you in your heart the rest of your life,” Watkins said, who guessed the event might have been the largest congregation of flutists in Georgia history.
“Can you imagine sitting in that seat (in the ASO) at 20 years old? With people 30, 40, and 50 (years old), wondering if you’re good enough? … So I wanted to make sure we overwhelm her with love,” he added.
Music teacher Jacques Bell was one of the 108 who made the trek to honor Smith, and though he’d never worked with her before, he compared the experience to playing for his favorite pop star.
“I've been familiar with her since when she first got the job (with the ASO). I was in high school at the time, and so I've always been impressed by her as a musician. When this opportunity came and presented itself, I was like, I’ve got to make it,” said Bell, who brought a handful of students with him as well.
Several younger players could be seen grabbing autographs from Smith during intermission.
“It's someone that you've looked up to, that's a stellar musician, somebody who's obviously worked really hard to get to where she is. It’s an honor to be able to pay that back and say, ‘Hey, we're here for you,’” Bell added. "She's been a pillar of the Atlanta community for so long, that you want to be there for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.