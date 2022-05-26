Cobb County moved forward with the construction of the long-awaited Fire Station 29 in Cumberland Tuesday, as commissioners approved the purchase of a small slice of the Cumberland Mall property where the station will one day sit.
The small (less than an acre) parcel sits on the Cumberland Boulevard side of the mall’s parking lot. Once built, the fire station will fill a service gap the county has been trying to address for more than a decade.
Cobb for years has had 30 fire stations around the county – but been without no. 29. That number has been left open for the Cumberland station, then-Fire Chief Randy Crider said nearly six years ago.
The county explored the possibility of a station in the area as early as 2006, when it visited the Atlanta Fire Department’s Phipps Plaza station as a model for a mall-area outpost, Crider said at the time. The initiative stalled out when the county cut spending during the Great Recession.
Interest in the station picked back up ahead of the Braves’ relocation to Cobb and the accompanying burst of development in the area.
Currently, the nearest stations to Cumberland Mall, the Battery, the Cobb Galleria, and Truist Park are Fire Station 5 in Vinings, and no. 19 near the intersection of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads. Both are around a mile or more from the Galleria, as the crow flies.
“…You really kind of have a hole. Station 19 has to come across the interstate to go into that area, and Station 5 has to come across the railroad tracks,” then-Commissioner Bob Ott said in 2016.
The county will pay just shy of $1.3 million for the 0.92-acre parcel, per the agenda item, with the expense covered by 2016 SPLOST funds.
Ott’s successor Commissioner Jerica Richardson joked the station had been a “unicorn” project for the county as some projected it would never be built.
The county’s total budget for the project in the 2016 SPLOST package is $9.4 million. A timeline for construction has not yet been set.
