KENNESAW — Mayor Derek Easterling cut the ribbon on his city’s new recreation center Tuesday, unveiling the brand new, 42,000-square-foot building that hosts multi-purpose courts, an elevated walking/running track and fitness rooms.
“This is just another amazing project of what we can do with SPLOST dollars to advance the quality of life for our citizens in the county, especially in Kennesaw,” Easterling said. “So, I’m just super excited about it.”
The rec center was funded by special-purpose local-option sales taxes at a cost of about $10.5 million, Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Director Steve Roberts told the MDJ. The price had previously been projected at $11 million. Some of the funds were 2016 SPLOST dollars. The rest will be paid back with SPLOST dollars for the tax approved in 2020, which began collection at the start of 2022. Construction lasted 13 months.
“These kinds of projects can’t happen without SPLOST dollars, because trying to bring $10.5 million out of a budget is just about impossible,” Roberts said. “So, you know, having our citizens value the SPLOST projects that we do, it’s just a blessing.”
The facility includes three basketball courts with alternate lines painted that allow them to be used for other sports. The basketball courts can become nine pickleball courts or three volleyball courts.
Roberts said his department plans to start city-run youth and adult leagues for all three sports. He sees the rec center as an athletic complement to the next-door Ben Robertson Community Center, which has banquet rooms and space for arts events.
“It gives us a chance to really kind of evolve our footprint for the city of Kennesaw, as far as our department goes,” Roberts said. “I mean, so far, we’ve been pretty much what I would call a passive department, where we facilitate … but we didn’t really run the things that we did.”
The facility also includes fitness rooms where classes can be held. A walkway surrounding the basketball courts can be used for walking or running — nine laps around equals a mile.
There won’t be a membership fee, though Roberts said citizens must purchase a $5 card so the city knows who’s accessing the building.
“This is going to become the community center and the heartbeat of Kennesaw,” said state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta. “There’s gonna be so many memories made here, and I’m excited. It’s a gorgeous facility.”
The rec center was built on land formerly occupied by a soccer field. It is surrounded by the 33-acre Adams Park, located just west of downtown Kennesaw, which includes baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and pavilions.
“It’s going to give greater opportunity, or another opportunity, for the citizens to come together and get to know each other and have fun and meet,” Easterling said. “That’s what it’s gonna provide — another gathering place.”
