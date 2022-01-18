KENNESAW — As the opening chords of “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd boomed from loudspeakers, Mayor Derek Easterling took the stage to give his annual State of the City address Tuesday.
“We made a promise to the citizens in our community that we would be fiscally responsible, keep taxes low and do things right. Ladies and gentlemen, we have done that, we kept our promise,” Easterling said.
As luck would have it, Easterling was able to tout his city while speaking in its brand new, $10.5-million Adams Park Recreation Center, which he had cut the ribbon on an hour before the speech.
Speaking to the Kennesaw Business Association, Easterling centered his remarks around the city’s growth, especially the downtown district. The creation of a downtown entertainment district with lax open-container rules, as well as more apartments near the downtown, have helped the area become more popular.
“We truly have a unique downtown,” Easterling said. “And we understand this: residents drive business, and businesses drive economic growth. Doing it well is simply called great planning.”
Easterling cited a laundry list of new projects and developments in the city, including housing complexes and subdivisions greenlighted by the City Council. He also ticked through road and traffic projects, new walking trails, upgrades to parks and a new amphitheater. All of this serves, he said, to make Kennesaw a “live-work-play” community.
The mayor spoke about hundreds of new housing units being built, representing millions in investment. All of those new residential projects are needed to continue growing downtown and other economic development projects.
Easterling first took office in 2016. He was reelected without opposition and began his second term in 2020. At one point, Easterling asked several distinguished high school students in attendance to stand.
“When I started my mayoral journey, they were in middle school,” Easterling said. “In a few short months, these young people will graduate and they'll move on. … and we’ve created many opportunities for them to be successful in our community, the community they've grown up in. No longer do our children have to move away for greater opportunity. We've learned to do it right here in Kennesaw.”
Shortly after taking office, Easterling oversaw the creation of a five-year strategic plan, implemented from 2017-2021. The goals to come out of that process were enhancing public safety, improving mobility through sales tax projects, fiscal responsibility, improving city operations through better customer service, supporting planned growth, and promoting economic development.
In 2022, the city will be working to develop another such plan, Easterling said. The first public meeting for the new plan will be held Feb. 9 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Continuing to hammer the pro-development message, Easterling said the big three keys to Kennesaw’s success are business development, sustained relationships and economic development strategy.
Easterling is known for having a penchant for the theatrical.
“When I connected with Mayor Easterling about how he wanted to be introduced — is he gonna come in on a motorcycle, is he gonna drop down from the ceiling? And he said no, all he needed was the energy in this room,” said Meagan Davis, who introduced the mayor.
During Tuesday’s address, Easterling used wooden blocks, rearranging them to spell out different words such as “Easterling,” “leadership,” “respect” and “success.”
The city will continue to push a pro-business climate to attract developers, the mayor said.
“We're going to connect ideas with capital, we're going to structure incentives, we're going to assist with messaging and marketing,” the mayor said. “Staying engaged and committed to the principle of the big three, we will continue to put Kennesaw at the forefront of one of the best communities to live, work and play for a lifetime.”
After all the business talk and buzzwords, Easterling closed with a Bible verse, quoting 2 Timothy 1:7.
“‘For God hath not given us a spirit of timidity or fear, but of great courage and power,’” Easterling said. “Go out and conquer, go out and do this — thank you Kennesaw!”
