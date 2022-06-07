MARIETTA — At the recommendation of Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, the Marietta school board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to transfer Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball to a central office position.

Board members Jeff DeJarnett, Jaillene Hunter, A.B. Almy and Jason Waters voted in favor of the transfer, while Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Berens voted against it.

The board voted after exiting a lengthy executive session to discuss personnel issues, and did so without commenting.

Effective June 21, Ball's new title will be "executive director." Rivera said the position is not a cabinet-level position.

Ball's salary from his time as MHS principal will stay the same.

Rivera said the district will conduct a search and plans to name a new MHS principal before the new school year starts in August.

The board had renewed the contract of Ball and all other district principals for one year in March, in a 5-2 vote.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

