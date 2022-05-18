Groups supporting and opposing next week’s Lost Mountain cityhood referendum reported raising more than $29,500 from their supporters.
Leading the pack is Preserve West Cobb, the group backing the proposal, which had collected $16,140 as of the May 9 reporting deadline.
The largest supporter of that group, cutting a $5,000 check, is Mark Houston of unincorporated west Cobb. Houston is listed as the registered agent of a custom home building company, a property management company, and a car wash, per state records.
Other significant supporters of the group, giving $500 each, include Brad Hulsey, Michael Sorrells, Dave Bruegger, Linda Fierman, Rebekah Harrison, and John Page. Preserve West Cobb went on to report $4,060 in unitemized contributions of $100 or less.
With those funds, the pro-Lost Mountain group has spent $5,278 on signage. It reported $9,856 in cash on hand as of 15 days before the election.
Across the aisle, Protect West Cobb (not to be confused with the above group) and West Cobb Advocate, both anti-cityhood organizations, reported $12,102 and $1,330 raised, respectively.
Protect West Cobb’s largest donors include Russell Smith ($959), Rodney Walker ($519), Grace Schickler ($337), Kelly Duncan ($290), and Cynthia Fielder ($271). Jen Slipakoff, who previously ran against state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, on the Democratic ticket, gave $259, and Gail Slipakoff, who lists a Florida address, gave $519.
Also donating $104 in cash to the group was Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Douglas County Development Authority.
Jen Slipakoff further gave about $240 in in-kind contributions, while former Cobb Board of Commissioners candidate Melissa O’Brien gave $120 for signage.
The group had burned through nearly all of its funds as of the report’s filing. It spent $3,000 on billboard costs, and $3,361 on signs, flyers, and other printed materials. Another $935 in advertising went to the MDJ.
West Cobb Advocate — which is the group named on a lawsuit filed in April to block the cityhood referendum on constitutional grounds — received contributions from Martin Milton ($500), Robin Sotir ($150), and Martha Arrington ($100). It received $100 each in in-kind contributions for printing costs from O’Brien and Dora Locklear, the group’s president.
The group’s sole listed expense was for a $635 payment to Thomas Law LLC in Stone Mountain for legal services, leaving the group with just under $700 in the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.