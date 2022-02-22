ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill creating a new city of Lost Mountain Tuesday, setting the stage for a May 24 referendum.
The west Cobb effort joined East Cobb Tuesday, with final passage by the Georgia House, as the second cityhood bill to make it to the finish line. Now, in three months' time, the voters of the nearly 75,000-resident area will be left to settle the question for themselves:
“Shall the Act incorporating the City of Lost Mountain in Cobb County according to the charter contained in the Act be approved?"
The Vinings cityhood proposal, meanwhile, was passed out of the State Senate as well. State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, said he expected the bill to be signed by the governor soon.
Both bills carried largely along party lines, with Vinings passing 33-19 and Lost Mountain passing 98-64. The lone Cobb legislator to break party ranks on either vote was state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Mableton, who is the lead sponsor of the Mableton incorporation effort and has voted in favor of all of the cityhood bills.
Lost Mountain had already passed the House earlier this month, but returned for a second vote on an amended version.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, added provisions in committee requiring the proposed city’s six council members to reside in the district in which they represent. The mayor of Lost Mountain would also be elected citywide; previously, the mayor was to be chosen from among the six council members as a “first among equals.”
The amendments result in a city governance structure that closely resembles East Cobb’s proposed model. The city itself — bordered by Paulding County in the west, Macland Road in the south, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in the east, and Old Stilesboro Road in the north — would be divided into three council districts. Two members would be elected from each district.
“Local control” (as branded by cityhood advocates) over zoning has been the most out-front issue for Lost Mountain, but the city would further provide sanitation, parks and recreation, and code enforcement to its nearly 75,000 residents.
Following Kemp's signature, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, called it a great day for West Cobb.
"The good folks of that area now have an opportunity to choose the local representation they deserve. They can have a true and meaningful say in how their neighborhoods and community develop in the future and not leave those decisions to people they can’t vote for and who don’t live here," Ehrhart said. "May 24 will be an Independence Day of sorts. A day that voters will be able to protect the quality of life they cherish, and make their voices heard in support of their new hometown of Lost Mountain, Georgia."
Vinings, like its west Cobb counterpart, plans to hold a May referendum with an eye toward electing its local leaders in November. Those would include a mayor and four city council members, all elected at-large. Carson has said the small likely size of the city’s electorate (the total population includes just 7,000 people) doesn’t merit the council members being elected solely within their own districts.
The enclave between Smyrna and Atlanta offers the most modest slate of services of the four proposals: parks, zoning, and code enforcement are the only departments on offer.
Bringing up the rear in the race for cityhood is Mableton, which is awaiting a vote on the House floor. Rep. Thomas has included language in her bill allowing the Cobb Board of Elections to decide if the referendum should be held in May or November.
That decision, however, now looks to have been made for them. A notice advertising the referendum is required to be placed in the MDJ no less than 90 days prior to election day, per Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
In the case of the May primary, that deadline is Wednesday. Mableton will therefore have to wait until the Nov. 8 general election for its fate to be decided.
