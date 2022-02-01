ATLANTA — On Tuesday, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, filed a Cobb Board of Commissioners redistricting map which draws Commissioners Jerica Richardson and JoAnn Birrell into the same northeast Cobb district.
The map shifts the existing commission boundaries from a rough split into north, south, east, and west Cobb, to one that has districts for northeast, west, and south Cobb, with District 2 taking up the I-75 corridor from Vinings to Marietta.
The GOP map is the second to be drafted for the commission after state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, unveiled his last month.
Allen’s map sticks closely to the existing commission boundaries, but Carson and state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, alleged it would create an immediate 4-1 majority for Democrats on the board, with a 5-0 majority by 2026.
Carson told the MDJ his map preserves the existing 3-2 Democratic majority, and has the signature of all his House Republican colleagues from Cobb. If made law, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and apply to the upcoming November elections of Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell.
Richardson, elected in 2020, moved last year to the northern end of the existing boundaries of District 2 from her previous home in the Smyrna area, and had been kept just inside her district by Allen’s proposal. Carson’s map places her firmly within Birrell’s District 3.
County commissioners are required to live within their respective districts. Should Carson’s map become law, and if Richardson does not move to within the new boundaries by next January, under state law, Setzler said she is ineligible to hold office.
Carson said his map is “reflective of the political composition of the county” that leaves Richardson 11 months to decide her political fate.
“What we’re drawing is a … 3-2 map majority that reflects the political composition of the county,” he said. “What we’re not willing to do is split up communities of interest because one commissioner chose to move.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
