The Downtown Marietta Development Authority and the City of Marietta have announced the 2023 Glover Park Concert Series, presented by Marietta Dental Associates.
As in previous years, these free concerts take place monthly in Glover Park in Marietta Square.
The concert lineup will be April 28 with Ray Howard Band, a tribute to Earth Wind & Fire; May 26 with The Platinum Band Variety Party Band; June 30 with Guardians Of The Jukebox, an 80’s tribute; July 28 with Chuck Martin & The Line-up, Country & Classic Rock; Aug. 25 with Bogey and The Viceroy, Classic South to today’s hits; and Sept. 29 with Grains of Sand Beach, Soul & Motown.
A limited number of stage-adjacent tables can be reserved for a fee. On the first working day of each month beginning at 8 a.m., table reservations open. Attendees can bring a picnic or dine in one of the restaurants located on the Square.
Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park. Tables and chairs are permitted in the street after 6 p.m. No personal tables, plastic ground covering, ropes, tape, stakes, etc. used to section off areas are permitted inside the park as they will be removed.
Bill Needs, a long-time resident of Marietta, is the featured artist for the 2023 Glover Park Concert Series poster. His work has been exhibited at many local venues and shows in Marietta. He has also illustrated several books. To see his work, visit https://www.facebook.com/BillNeedsArtist/.
Parking is available for free on the street; City Hall parking deck, 205 Lawrence Street; and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot, 268 Lawrence Street.
