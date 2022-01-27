ATLANTA — Georgia’s House of Representatives voted 98-63 Thursday to pass Republican State Rep. Matt Dollar’s bill creating a new city of East Cobb.
The bill now awaits passage by the Senate and signature by Gov. Brian Kemp to put a referendum before voters on May 24.
Prior to the bill’s passage, Dollar, speaking from the well, called the matter a “simple proposition” and “a true community effort” that would create “a level of government that is closer to the people.”
That point was echoed by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who argued Cobb’s Board of Commissioners — where each member represents nearly 200,000 residents — isn’t responsive enough to its constituents.
“What we’ve got here before us today is really not an issue of more government. It’s really an issue of representative government … that level of representation is not what I think we would desire with the city of East Cobb,” as Setzler put it.
Dollar, however, faced opposition from within his own party prior to the vote. Rep. Don Parsons, R-Marietta, said he didn’t find the city’s boundaries to be cohesive enough to merit the “city” title.
“This is something that has been proposed by a group of people who want a city and want to be on the city council, and maybe want to be mayor or something for themselves,” Parsons said. “This is not a group of people who’ve come together and built a city or town. If that were the case, it would be there. There is no town of east Cobb. There is no city of east Cobb waiting to be incorporated.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said the impending referendum date — just four months out — was also a cause for concern. She charged the measure was being “rushed … to shield from residents the reality that this city is not ready for a vote.”
Coming to Dollar’s defense was House Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, with a call to “let the people vote.” And it was Jones’ appeal carried the day.
Bounded by the Chattahoochee River in the southeast, Shallowford Road in the north, and Old Canton Road in the west, the proposed city would encompass some 50,000 residents currently living in unincorporated Cobb.
Last year, a feasibility study commissioned from Georgia State University found East Cobb, Georgia could operate with a $3 million budget surplus while offering police and fire services. The bill cleared its first legislative hurdle two weeks ago when it passed out of the House Governmental Affairs Committee.
“It went better, or as well as, any cityhood bill effort I’ve ever seen in 20 years,” Dollar said after passage by the committee.
County representatives including Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, however, trekked down to Atlanta to raise concerns about the impact incorporation could have on the county’s finances and services.
A recent revision to the bill, meanwhile, moved the planned referendum for cityhood to the general election primary day in May. Cityhood advocate Cindy Cooperman told the MDJ the change was made with an eye toward electing council members in the November general election, should the referendum succeed.
The city would have six council members, two each elected from three districts, with all members elected citywide. The city would also have a mayor elected citywide, who would have voting powers in the council in case of a tie, Dollar said Thursday.
East Cobb’s is one of four cityhood movements up for consideration by the General Assembly this year. Hearings were set Thursday afternoon for bills creating cities of Lost Mountain and Vinings.
