MARIETTA — The average gas price in Georgia took its most significant leap in several months in the last week.
At $3.84 per gallon, Monday’s state average is 12 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents more than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.
Although statewide prices have risen by 12 cents, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb County Monday was $3.82, just 2 cents higher than it was on April 25, the last time the MDJ gathered data from GasBuddy and AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $3.84, thanks, in part, to Gov. Brian Kemp’s ongoing gas tax suspension that began March 18 and ends May 31. As of Monday, Georgia’s average price is nearly 50 cents cheaper than the nationwide average of $4.33, up 21 cents compared to what it was a month ago.
Today, it costs $57.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
According to AAA, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Valdosta, where it is $3.89, and least expensive in Dalton, where it is $3.77.
The price increase, nearing the March surge, is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110, according to a AAA press release on Monday.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said in the Monday press release. “These prices are creeping closer to those record-high levels of early March.”
