Funeral plans for the late Chairman Mike Boyce have been set in Indiana and here in Cobb.
Boyce, who was 72, died this week after suffering a pair of strokes.
The first service honoring Boyce will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in South Bend, Indiana. A message from Boyce's family on CaringBridge said a live stream may be available, asking those interested to check the page for more details.
A second memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18. Mt. Bethel was Boyce's home congregation in Georgia.
Tributes to Boyce, who helmed Cobb County government from 2017 to 2020, continued to roll in Friday.
"This week, we lost a treasure in our community," Commissioner JoAnn Birrell wrote in her weekly newsletter. "Former Chairman Boyce did so much for the community in his personal and public life. He served this country for 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then served this county through leadership and volunteer efforts. He always took time to understand the people he represented and he took the county first in making things better. I admire his leadership and support he had for those around him. His family is in my prayers as they navigate through this difficult time."
Added Commissioner Keli Gambrill, "The Cobb County Government family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Chairman Mike Boyce. During his four years as Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, Boyce garnered a reputation as a true public servant, putting the needs of those he served above anything else. Although the retired Marine Colonel often leaned on his military leadership skills, those who worked for him knew he had a soft heart for the county’s employees and often preached he needed to 'take care of his troops.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.