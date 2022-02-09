A new food and beverage festival is serving Cobb County this spring with dishes, celebrity chefs and experts.
The Georgia Food and Wine Festival will kick off its inaugural event in Marietta from March 24 through March 27 at Jim Miller Park.
The festival will offer “a wide variety of events for all taste buds and budgets, including ‘Savor,’ the main event on March 26 with more than 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on the ‘Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage,’ and 50-plus restaurants and artisans from around the South,” according to a news release.
Festival Co-Founder and Director Jan Gourley, the woman behind the St. Augustine Food and Wine Festival, the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife on Jekyll Island and more, said her company, the AdFish Group, and JRM Management (the company behind the North Georgia State Fair) have partnered to bring the festival to Marietta.
“Guests can expect to find events that have been created for every palate and budget — with more than 400 varieties of beverage tastings at Savor on Saturday, a showcase of Georgia’s award-winning and most celebrated culinary talent, including James Beard Foundation award-winning chefs, Georgia’s only master sommelier, Michael McNeill and a variety of artisans, live musicians and more,” Gourley said in an email.
John McLaughlin of Beam Suntory said the festival will have a host of beer, wine and spirit producers on site offering some of their best pours as well as great local and regional chefs and restaurants offering their best bites. Beam Suntory will be participating with a number of spirits, including Hornitos Tequila, Sipsmith Gin Maker’s Mark, Legent Bourbon, Basil Hayden Bourbon and Knob Creek, he said.
“Combine this with great live music and raising money for a good cause in MUST Ministries makes for a great way to spend the weekend,” he said.
Gourley said she was excited about bringing a “world-class culinary event to Cobb County.”
“There will be so many varieties of restaurants participating — everything from legendary barbecue to tasting bites from restaurants from all over the South,” she said.
Cooking demonstrations like the Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage (on Saturday and Sunday) and the classes from the Georgia masters will exclusively showcase Georgia chefs and beverage experts, Gourley said.
“The classes will be intimate and interactive settings with the presenter demonstrating recipes, cocktails and wine pairings — each class will offer a beverage and culinary tasting (usually a recipe from the chef’s book),” she said. “Each class that features an author/chef will include a copy of the chef’s cookbook.”
For beverage demonstrations, McLaughlin said there is a lineup of classes where well known chefs are paired with wine and whiskey experts. Beam Suntory will have Tim Heuisler, American whiskey ambassador, on hand for a master class called “Whiskey and The Saltwater Table,” paired with chef and author Whitney Otawka. Additionally, Ryan Meagan, Maker’s Mark distillery diplomat, will be conducting a class on Maker’s Mark called “BBQ Nirvana” that will be paired with GA pit masters, according to McLaughlin.
“I would say the can’t miss segment of this event is the Friday night ‘Fired-Up’ event,” he said. “Beer, wine and spirits paired with live music and all sorts of BBQ goodness is a great way to kick off the weekend.”
On Saturday at the festival, Gourley said Savor will be the event to check out for guests.
“There will be so many great beverage tastings and participating restaurants, fantastic artisans and great live music sponsored by the Marietta Daily Journal,” she said. “Sunday/Funday is a family friendly day — with great activities for the kids, cash bars and many of the same restaurants featured on Friday night and Saturday. The Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge is an all-inclusive culinary and beverage tasting ticket with oyster roast, barbecue, open bars, private restrooms and more. Georgia’s Best Whiskey Cocktail challenge will take place on Sunday as well.”
Schedule of Events:
♦ Thursday, March 24 — “Drinks, Meat ‘n’ Three” 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Jim Miller Park
♦ Thursday, March 24 — “Best of Cobb,” presented by Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal, 5:30 — 8:3♦ 0 p.m., Jim Miller Park
♦ Friday, March 25 — 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., “Classes from the Georgia Masters,” Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria (Classes 1 — 4); Class 5 takes place at Jim Miller Park
♦ Friday, March 25, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m. — “Fired-Up” Jim Miller Park
♦ Saturday, March 26, 1 — 4 p.m., “Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival” Jim Miller Park
♦ Saturday, March 26, 12 — 4 p.m., “VIP Lounge, at Savor” presented by Publix and Atlanta Magazine (a separate admission ticket)
♦ Sunday, March 27, 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m., “Sunday/Funday” (family-friendly event)
♦ Sunday, March 27, 12:00 — 3:00 p.m., “Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge” (family-friendly event)
Readers are in luck for a special discount for the festival; save $10 on select Georgia Food and Wine Festival tickets with promo code: MDJ10. Tickets that are available with the discount include: “Fired-Up,” “Savor,” “Savor — VIP Lounge,” “Oyster Roast VIP Lounge.” This code will be good through March 20, 2022. Festival goers can log on to www.bit.ly/3GAhmfk to purchase tickets.
