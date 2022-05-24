U.S. Senate — Rep 

GARY W. BLACK — 

JOSH CLARK —

KELVIN KING — 

JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN —

LATHAM SADDLER —

HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER —

U.S. Senate — Dem

TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY —

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (I) —

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep

JAKE EVANS —

BYRON GATEWOOD —

MEAGAN HANSON —

BLAKE HARBIN —

RICH MCCORMICK —

PAULETTE SMITH —

MALLORY STAPLES —

SUZI VOYLES —

EUGENE YU —

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Dem

BOB CHRISTIAN —

WAYNE C WHITE —

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Rep

BARRY LOUDERMILK (I) —

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Dem

ANTONIO DAZA

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Rep

CAESAR GONZALES —

DOMINIKA HAWKINS —

CALINA PLOTKY —

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Dem

MARK BAKER —

SHASTITY DRISCOLL —

VINCENT FORT —

DAVID SCOTT (I) —

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Rep

ERIC CUNNINGHAM —

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (I) —

JAMES HAYGOOD —

CHARLES LUTIN —

JENNIFER STRAHAN —

SETH SYNSTELIEN

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Dem

WENDY DAVIS — 

MARCUS FLOWERS —

HOLLY MCCORMACK —

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In