The Cobb County Bar Association, along with Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and others, have re-secured the rights of elves to work in Cobb County this holiday season, successfully arguing they are essential workers.
The Cobb Bar added that the elves are necessary to carry out the group's toy drive this year.
Earlier this month Chief Cobb Superior Court Judge Rob Leonard issued a tongue-in-cheek order banishing all "Elf on the Shelf" elves from the county. Leonard cited the risk they pose to the "emotional health and well-being of Cobb's young children" as well as "COVID and supply chain issues."
While Judge Leonard's order dealt specifically with the "Elf on the Shelf," the Bar Association's order emancipates a broader group of all elves.
The Cobb Superior Court order signed by Leonard states: "The Court agrees it is in the best interests of the children of Cobb County to allow elves to continue their work. The Court's Order of Nov. 4, 2021, is hereby rescinded."
The Cobb County Bar Association's toy drive aims to help spread cheer to some of Cobb’s neediest children through such organizations as MUST Ministries, Cobb Christmas and LiveSAFE Resources. For those wanting to help, collection bins are at the Bar office at 70 Haynes Street, Suite 2006 in Marietta. Monetary donations may be made through the Cobb Bar website at www.CobbCountyBar.org. Collections will continue through Dec. 14.
