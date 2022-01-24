From left, State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb; Georgia Board of Education member Scott Sweeney; and east Cobb parent Cindy Cooperman stopped by the MDJ in March 2021 to discuss their vision for a city of East Cobb.
The fate of east Cobb’s cityhood movement could be decided in just four months’ time after a recent change to the bill creating the proposed city.
On May 24, primary election day for Georgia’s 2022 cycle, the proposal will go before the voters of the roughly 50,000-resident area comprising the city — pending approval by the legislature and signature of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Cindy Cooperman, an advocate who’s been representing the cityhood down at the Gold Dome, said the change to the legislation was made with an eye toward electing the city’s council members in the November general election.
Those elections will also come with some tweaks. The cityhood bill as previously written called for six council members, three of whom would be elected citywide. The other three would be elected from three districts within the city. The city’s mayor, meanwhile, would be chosen by the council from their own ranks.
That structure — which would not allow citizens to elect their own mayor — caused consternation from some members of the Georgia House of Representatives’ Governmental Affairs Committee earlier this month.
“As a former mayor, I always like to see the executive branch elected separately from the legislative branch,” said Rep. J Collins, R-Villa Rica.
The latest copy of the bill moves toward what Cooperman called a “more conventional” model, which most closely resembles that of Milton. If approved, the proposed city would continue to be divided into three districts, but two council members will represent each district. All six members will be elected citywide — in other words, every resident will have the opportunity to vote in every race.
The new bill will also, Cooperman said, be updated to now include a mayor who is elected citywide.
That language does not yet appear in the current version of the bill available from the General Assembly’s website. State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, the leading legislative advocate for the bill, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Just let the citizens decide.
