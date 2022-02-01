ATLANTA — The bill to create a new city of East Cobb advanced to the Georgia State Senate Tuesday after a procedural maneuver to block it by state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, failed.
The bill passed the House last week 98-63, with Cobb’s legislators largely voting along party lines as Republicans supported the effort and Democrats opposed it. There were, however, a handful who crossed over, as Republican Rep. Don Parsons opposed the bill and Democratic Reps. Erica Thomas and Roger Bruce supported it.
Wilkerson made a motion Tuesday morning to reconsider last week’s passage. If his motion had succeeded, House Bill 841 would have come up for an effective revote. Wilkerson told the MDJ last week he planned to make the motion in the hopes that legislators would “cool off” over the weekend and take another look at a bill that, in his view, is moving far too quickly.
His colleagues, however, disagreed, and Wilkerson’s motion failed 97-68.
State Rep. Matt Dollar, Republican from east Cobb and the cityhood effort’s lead sponsor, then moved to immediately transfer the bill to the Senate. That initiative carried with a vote of 100-63.
That motion would be the last of Dollar’s long career in the legislature. A few minutes later, he took the well to announce his immediate retirement.
