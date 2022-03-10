MARIETTA — Though Cobb County’s first public town hall on cityhood was ostensibly to address all three movements set to receive a vote in May, the costliest of the three — in East Cobb — remained the elephant in the room.
As the only cityhood movement proposing its own public safety department, county staff warned incorporation in East Cobb could lead to slower emergency response times, tangled 911 operations, and a $23 million hit to the county’s budget.
Primarily, Fire Chief Bill Johnson said Wednesday night, the drop in service would most affect residents on the western side of East Cobb, along its potential border with unincorporated Cobb.
“If they get moved into the city, they absolutely will see an increase in their response time,” Johnson said. “…If you have two fire stations and, say, Engine 15 is out on a call, at that point Station 21 would have to respond to the northern part of the city. So that would increase that response time as well.”
Interim Police Chief Scott Hamilton said residents could likely expect the same with a drop in police response times.
East Cobb, which has been dismissive of the county’s fiscal impact estimates, has proposed to fund much of its city government by collecting the 2.86 mills Cobb County currently assesses for fire service.
The county estimates it would lose around $14 million in revenue from that transfer, leaving the fire department two choices, Johnson said.
“We would have to either go to the board and ask them to adjust the fire fund millage rate so that we could maintain those services. But then we would also need to take a look at our services and say, where are there areas — if we could or if we needed to — do we need to make some adjustments?”
Responding to a question from county spokesman Ross Cavitt, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid didn’t take a tax increase to cover the difference off the table.
“That remains to be seen,” Cupid said. “If they don't move forward, we just continue operating as we are. Should they move forward, we’re going to have to provide services that will need to be covered.”
Cupid went on to say that contrary to the assertions of cityhood boosters, it’s not a given taxes won’t go up in a new city.
“It depends. You know, that's the lawyers favorite answer,” Cupid said. “I am not aware — and somebody can correct me if I'm wrong — I'm not aware of any new city that has formed that has not ever raised taxes.”
Several of the metro Atlanta areas to incorporate in recent years have kept their millage rates steady since incorporation. But a 2018 study from Georgia State University of seven new cities in metro Atlanta found taxes are more likely to increase after incorporation, due to property values climbing faster than they had previously.
East Cobb advocates counter citizens would have more direct input on their tax rates under their own government. The city charter caps any new millage rate at 1 mill, former state Rep. Matt Dollar said earlier this week, with anything beyond that requiring the approval of a majority of voters in a referendum.
As with a similar event last month, much of Wednesday’s meeting was dedicated to addressing “unanswered questions” of the cityhood proposals and “misinformation,” as Cupid put it. She singled out a frequent charge from Lost Mountain advocates that she’s trying to put more industrial development in west Cobb.
“I don't know where that assertion has come from, because that is not anything I've ever stated,” Cupid said.
Cupid at one point, however, appeared to contradict the county’s own counter-messaging.
Last month, the MDJ reported that Cobb had retained a trio of Dentons attorneys, including former Cobb County Chairman Sam Olens, as lobbyists. Olens and another lobbyist were observed in a House committee hearing on Vinings and Lost Mountain.
In the face of accusations that Olens and others were contracted to block the efforts in the legislature, the county said they had been hired to assist only with general legislative issues. Olens himself, responding to an inquiry from Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, wrote, “We have not been retained with regard to the cityhood bills.”
A flyer distributed to Wednesday night’s attendees likewise said, “Cobb County hired a lobbyist earlier this year to assist leadership in tracking issues in the legislature that could impact the county government. These lobbyists have NOT done any work for the county on cityhood efforts.”
But responding to a question from Cavitt, Cupid said, “The county did hire a lobbyist, but the lobbyist was to help the county address a myriad of issues that we were addressing at the state Capitol. And it did include cityhood, but it included a number of initiatives."
She continued, “And so just with the sheer volume of matters taking place at the state, we needed additional help. That lobbyist has not been engaged per se in this effort. They have not been opposed to this effort. We haven't taken a position. We just knew that in dealing with cityhood, redistricting, and the dozens of other bills at the state, that we're contemplating an impact on the county, that we couldn't do this alone."
Cavitt provided a statement Thursday which said, "The Chairwoman apologizes if any of her remarks were misconstrued however a double check with our Deputy County Manager confirms again that lobbyists did not do any work on the topic of cityhood."
