ATLANTA – State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-Marietta, announced Tuesday he is resigning his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives effective immediately, which triggers a special election for his seat.
Gov. Brian Kemp will have 10 days to set a date for that election, which will take place in the next 30 to 60 days, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ.
Though Dollar had already made public his plans to not seek reelection in November after he and state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, were drawn into the same district, his Tuesday announcement from the House floor came as a surprise.
"Colleagues, today is my last day as a member of this house," Dollar said as he kicked off a tearful speech from the well. "Several of you have asked me if I was leaving early, and I've had to lie to many of my friends in here."
“Having been born and raised in Marietta, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the citizens of House District 45 in the Georgia House of Representatives,” Dollar, who was first elected in 2002, wrote in a news release. “I want to thank the people of East Cobb for putting their trust in me, as well as Speaker David Ralston for the confidence he has shown in me during my time as a member of the Georgia House. I look forward to my new role at (the Technical College System of Georgia) and to continue helping Georgia companies grow and succeed.”
Dollar said he has accepted a position with the Technical College System of Georgia as the deputy commissioner of economic development.
During his time in the legislature, Dollar served on several key House committees, including Appropriations, Economic Development, Transportation, Insurance, Motor Vehicles, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, Interstate Cooperation and others. At the time of his resignation from the Georgia General Assembly, Dollar was serving as chairman of the House Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee, which focused on Georgia’s growing and robust film industry. In 2020, Dollar authored House Bill 1032, which updated and strengthened the state Film Tax Credit. Additionally, he was the youngest member of the Georgia legislature to serve as a committee chairman.
Just put in a Republican
