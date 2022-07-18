A 26-year-old gas station on Shallowford Road could soon get a facelift as The Trilogy Group, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, eyes a revamp of the dated building.
The firm will ask the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday for final approval of a plan to remodel the structure at Shallowford’s intersection with Trickum Road, adding more than 2,000 square feet of retail space alongside the convenience store. The plan would also add a car wash in the back of the property.
Currently, the gas station includes a small auto repair shop along with an emissions test site. Two other gas stations — a Shell and a Chevron — also stand at the same intersection. As part of the rezoning, the development would expand onto an adjoining, undeveloped lot for the car wash site.
Documents submitted to Cobb County do not identify a tenant for the retail space, and Trilogy’s website lists the property as “available.” The convenience store is proposed to operate 24/7, while the car wash would operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Initial review by staff found the county amenable to the proposal, carrying a recommendation of approval. Commissioners will vote on the proposal at their Tuesday zoning hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
