Dent Myers, Kennesaw’s eccentric Civil War historian and owner of “Wildman’s Civil War Surplus” shop, died peacefully at home early Sunday. He was 90.
“He passed quietly in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones,” said Marjorie Lyon, a longtime friend who worked with Myers in his relic-filled shop for several decades.
“He called me his partner in crime, and there will never be anyone else like him. He was one of a kind, and he was my dear friend,” she said Sunday. “Most knew him for his Civil War shop downtown, but the rare few knew better.”
Lyon described Myers as an esteemed and well-respected historian, business owner, filmmaker, cartoonist, reenactor, poet and artist among other things.
“His dedication to Wildman’s Civil War shop was just a fraction of the amazing life he lived,” she said. “Dent was well-respected across the world for his immense knowledge and eclectic collection. His respect and dedication to historical preservation inspired many ‘young-uns.’”
Myers was most famous, however, for his controversial shop. Since its opening more than 50 years ago, the store has sold Confederate antiques and books, items that caricature African Americans, pro-segregation posters and a decades-old Ku Klux Klan robe.
“We don’t have bias against anybody. It’s just history,” Myers said as protesters gathered outside his store in 2020. Of course, that view was not shared by everyone, and Wildman’s Civil War Surplus has, over the years, attracted international infamy, as well as journalists, protesters and vandals.
Last summer, activist art collective INDECLINE claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Wildman’s building. INDECLINE artists installed drawings of characters from “The Smurfs” cartoon giving inappropriate gestures and behavior on the side of the building. They had also spray-painted the words “RESPECT EXISTENCE” and, below, that, “OR EXPECT RESISTANCE.”
The summer before that, Myers’ shop was the setting of demonstrations sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Demonstrators gathered downtown in May and June of 2020 to protest Myers’ “attitudes” they said make minority residents feel unwelcome.
“He’s an embarrassment to this town, and he needs to close up and go away. Cobb County is better than that,” protester Parker Quigley, of Smyrna, said in June 2020. “We want Cobb County to be for everybody, and many of my Black and Hispanic friends said they don’t feel welcome when they see the (Confederate) flags flying here. It gives off the wrong message.”
Myers’ friends and fellow history buffs will remember him as a living anachronism, harkening back to a time when the Civil War ripped the nation apart.
For the crusty outspoken relic shop dealer, the “War of Northern Aggression” still smoldered.
“It’s all history, and people need to learn it and know it. They don’t teach history in the schools anymore, and it shows in what little people know about it now,” Myers told the MDJ during a series of interviews in the summer of 2020.
Myers was born to poor sharecropper parents in rural Georgia in 1931, and grew up without electricity or running water.
“We had a two-hole outhouse, and we thought we were doing pretty good,” he joked. “We grew our own food and bartered for what else we needed. I didn’t even know what money was until I was seven years old,” he said.
He opened Wildman’s Civil War Surplus shop in Kennesaw in 1971.
“It was a sleepy little town with a lot of history,” Myers recalled.
Myers wore a long and scraggly beard and a fistful of hammered silver rings on his fingers. He wore a bandana on his head one day, and a beret the next. While the aura of an aging hippie surrounds him, Myers was a more mainstream-looking engineer for the Lockheed Martin plant in nearby Marietta in those years.
The town of Kennesaw received international attention in 1982 after the City Council passed an ordinance that required all citizens to own a gun and ammunition. Kennesaw was nicknamed “Gun Town, U.S.A” and stories were published worldwide about the controversial law. Myers happily agreed to scores of interviews and photos, often brandishing a pair of .45 caliber pistols he typically wore in holsters strapped to his waist, like a gunslinger from the Wild West.
Myers’ story and photos have been shared in newspapers and magazines in dozens of countries and languages in the decades since.
“We get people from Germany and Japan and Norway and just about every country coming to see us in the flesh. They read about us and want to see if we’re for real. They want to see that KKK robe in the back. It’s history. Everybody knows Wildman,” Myers quipped. “Some people call me the village idiot,” he once joked.
His downtown presence — and disdain for “political correctness” — enraged many activists and protesters who insisted his store and opinions promoted bigotry and racism.
“There’s a bunch of them who would love to burn this place down,” he said. “They want to run me out of town on a rail. There’s even kids on the school bus who talk about setting fire to this place, but they just learn that from their parents, and most of them aren’t from here. They want to bring their New Jersey ways to Georgia. But I’m not going anywhere.”
A yellowed Ku Klux Klan robe from the 1920s and homemade hood that served as a movie prop are displayed near the back of his shop.
Myers never admitted to being a Ku Klux Klan supporter.
“I’m not much of a joiner,” he said. But the man who often used a racial slur to refer to Black children has been called a racist, redneck and honky bigot, among others.
“I just let it slip off me like a proverbial duck, except my feathers don’t get ruffled,” he said.
In the final years of his life, Myers, frail with advanced age and blind in one eye, shuffled about his relic and antique shop to chat with first-time visitors. Local “regulars” stopped by throughout the days to hang out inside the cluttered shop or sit on benches outside where they shared opinions on current events. Many just came to pass the time on a lazy afternoon with others who revere the Southern culture and Civil War lore.
“Most of them come packin,” Myers said with a wink, as his hand brushed the holstered Colt .45 on his hip.
Local residents either embraced him and his love of history or despised him for his racist views. In 1993, the Kennesaw Historical Society awarded him its first Historic Preservation Award, but in recent years his shop has been the focus of vehement protests urging the city to force him to close. The demonstrations were spurred by Black Lives Matter organizers who believe Myers’ time has come to fade into the sunset.
His dust-covered shop is filled to the ceiling with photographs, papers, uniforms, maps, T-shirts, bumper stickers, flags and long-forgotten boxes of relics accumulated over nearly 50 years. His wares once included a small box of cotton balls with a racist label promising they would repel Black children, which he said was intended as a joke.
His shop also displayed a collection of CDs with song titles including “The South’s Gonna Rise Again,” and others with racist language — content that caused even some of Myers’ more ardent supporters to cringe.
“That’s exactly why Myers and his shop needs to go,” said one town resident who pushed to get Myers to close his business. Calling Myers an outdated, racist relic who needs to “go away,” nearly 100 Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered outside his shop to vent their anger June 5, 2020.
“He’s an embarrassment to this town,” said one of the protesters. “His store gives the impression that he keeps racism alive.”
Another protester wanted Myers to be humiliated.
“He has cognitive dissonance and he won’t pay attention to what’s going on around the country,” said Jamie Forsyth, 17, who lives in nearby Acworth. “Just get rid of it all. ... It wouldn’t bother me to see the place burn to the ground.”
Others approach things with a different view.
“In this politically correct time, people don’t want to have anything to do with the Civil War, and especially the Confederacy,” said Joe Bozeman, then 75 years old, who’s known Myers for more than 50 years. “There’s a hatred for what they call the Old South, and they would like to forget the Civil War ever happened,” said Bozeman, whose great-grandfather fought in the war. “They’re under-educated, and they don’t know this country’s history.”
Liberal college students from nearby Kennesaw State University think it’s cool to protest, Bozeman said. “There’s some folks who would just as soon whitewash all the history out of Kennesaw and make it look like some little town that looks like everywhere else,” he said.
Myers and his friends took the criticism in stride and viewed the protests on that June day in 2020 with a sense of humor.
“Most of them haven’t even been inside this place,” Myers said. “They’re only repeating what they’ve been told to say. They should ask for their tuition money back because college didn’t do any of them much good. They didn’t learn much.”
Myers said he easily could have enlisted the aid of dozens of friends, many of them military veterans who would welcome the opportunity to stand guard outside his shop when the protesters show up.
“But I don’t want to do that because that’s just what the protesters want,” he said. “They want to engage, and it would get ugly real fast. Nobody needs that.”
Myers owned the two-story building that houses his shop, which he said annoyed several city officials. He was well-aware of the mounting pressure for him to leave town and knew the current political climate might create his last stand for the shop’s survival.
“But I pay my taxes and I don’t do anything illegal. I’ve done more to bring tourism to Kennesaw than anything they’ll ever do,” Myers said.
“From Wildman’s great words of wisdom, he said, ‘Everybody else is different. I’m the only one just alike.’ To say he will be missed is an understatement,” Lyons said.
While arrangements are pending, Lyons asked that the public respect their privacy. “We will have a public celebration of his life at a future date, but for now, Dent was a very private man,” she said. “We would never deny anyone the opportunity to pay their respects, but Dent wanted this time just for his family. TOOT TOOT — Long live the Wildman,” she said.
