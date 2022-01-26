ATLANTA — The battle over the future boundaries of Cobb’s local bodies heated up Wednesday as Democrats and Republicans jockey over competing maps for the county’s Board of Commissioners and Board of Education.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, called a Wednesday meeting at the Legislative Office Building in an effort to reach some measure of bipartisan consensus on the maps he and his fellow Democrats drew late last year.
Cobb’s Board of Commissioners approved that map Tuesday night 3-2, with Republicans JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill opposed.
Meanwhile across the street, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, filed a bill Wednesday to make law the Cobb school board map approved in December by the school board’s Republican majority.
Cobb’s 21-member delegation, composed of 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, has received guidance from the secretary of state’s office to have the maps approved by next month, so they can be in place ahead of school board and commission elections this year. Candidates must also live in their respective districts come qualifying in March.
Redistricting occurs every decade to account for population changes across boundaries. If Wednesday is any indication, this go-round looks to be as much a partisan brawl as any other.
Dems search for ‘Plan B'
After Allen released his proposed maps a few weeks ago, state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, announced his intent to advance a rival slate of boundaries. Allen called members of Cobb’s legislative delegation to a conference room Wednesday, hoping to hash out their differences.
But only one Cobb Republican — State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb — turned up for the meeting, evidence of the degree of the communication breakdown. The resulting conference was largely the county’s Democrats stewing over how to ensure their maps don’t become a heap of wasted paper.
Though the county’s local delegation — which is traditionally responsible for drawing its own maps — is Democrat-controlled, its GOP members can bypass the traditional local legislative process and file their alternative maps as a general bill, as Ehrhart did Wednesday. Doing so would only require the support of a majority of the Republican-held House, and could be made law without so much as a word from Allen and his allies.
That now appears more likely, as House leadership allowed a similar effort to move forward this week over Gwinnett County’s contested Board of Commissioners maps.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, Cobb's delegation vice chair, continued to hammer the opposition for circumventing the local process and “cutting citizens out of the conversation. And that is deeply concerning, and deeply frustrating."
But other members warned that it was time to start coming around to the fact that bipartisanship may not carry the day.
“I know you've tried to reach out to people that aren't here, but I don't think that this is going to end up being a consensus map. So if you’re planning, I think you need to plan for it not to be a consensus map,” said Kirkpatrick. State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, agreed that it was time to think about “plan B.”
Allen, who is running for the office of lieutenant governor this year, warned that if the general bill succeeds, it won’t be Cobb drawing its own maps, but legislators from all over the state.
“I don't want someone in Tifton deciding what our school board maps look like. I don't want somebody in Waycross deciding what our commission maps look like,” he said.
Chimed in state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, “Well, that’s where we’re going.”
‘A fair map’
But Ehrhart told the MDJ the map she filed is the same one prepared by the Cobb school board and a team of lawyers from Taylor English Duma late last year — no south Georgians required. She called it “a good map, a fair map” that was properly prepared by “the duly elected members of the Board of Education.”
The school board approved that map in December, over the objections of Democrats who charged it was drawn with the intent of protecting the GOP’s 4-3 majority — a charge then-Chairman Randy Scamihorn called “outrageous." The map draws Democratic board members Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard into the same district. Howard previously announced he is running for the office of state school superintendent this year.
Ehrhart’s proposal, according to a copy of the bill, enjoys the support of fellow Cobb Republican Representatives John Carson, Matt Dollar, Don Parsons, and Devan Seabaugh.
Allen and the delegation had also prepared a school board map of their own, but Allen said Wednesday he’d not received any engagement from the school board in its drawing. Ehrhart’s bill points to an explanation why.
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, suggested Wednesday it was time to forget the school board and focus their efforts on the Board of Commissioners. She offered, “I think if we're going to get a consensus map out of the two of these, I think the one that has the best chance is the commission one.”
But that still appeared to be a long shot after Tuesday night’s commission vote. Commissioner Birrell said she still opposed Allen’s proposed map, in which she lost east Cobb precincts she had historically represented, and gained central Cobb precincts around Marietta and Dobbins Air Reserve Base she had not.
West Cobb’s Keli Gambrill, meanwhile, said the same “mindful and open leadership” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid had praised Allen for “was not shown to myself or my district.” As she previously told the MDJ, an internal GOP analysis had found the new boundaries to skew more favorably toward Democrats in both her and Birrell’s districts.
Allen appeared on the brink of resignation by the Wednesday meeting’s end, suggesting it was perhaps time to scrap the whole process and let the courts sort it out, as they did during the last go-round of redistricting.
“I would rather this go to the courts and let the federal courts draw our maps, than to have people 300 miles away from Cobb County voting on what our commission and school board composition should look like,” he told the MDJ.
Consensus?
Then, just as the legislators were ready to file out of the room with little progress made, Birrell walked in, a sheaf of papers in hand.
Allen assumed the papers were a new map Birrell had commissioned, but in fact, they were copies of the 2012 Board of Commissioners map that kept her district firmly in northeast Cobb — “the best map we've ever had since I've been in office.” That map, she said, was what she wanted to work toward.
Allen was not immediately thrilled.
“When I come to you and say, 'I've made every change you'd asked for,’ and you say, ‘I still don't want to accept the map, I want to go back to 2012.’ That's not — that's not a starting point we can work with,” Allen told Birrell.
Yet state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, sensed opportunity.
“I think this is helpful,” Wilkerson said. “Take this map, come up with what you propose as the best possible changes … and then let's see if we can get something together.”
Birrell and Allen then huddled over the conference table, doing just that — pointing out this precinct and that, haggling their way toward an agreement. The two said after the meeting they planned to head down to the reapportionment office to try and hammer out a deal.
But will the reaching across the aisle matter?
Gambrill, who could end up being the commission’s lone holdout on the map, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Nor could Setzler, who declared earlier this month that Allen’s maps “have zero chance of ever passing into law,” and may yet get the last word on who represents whom in Cobb County’s governing body.
