Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson throws out Miami Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar at first base during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
The Cobb Chamber will host Dansby Swanson at its February Marquee Monday breakfast, presented by Superior Plumbing, on February 14 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre. Swanson will sit down with parents Nancy and Cooter Swanson, brother Chase and sister Lindsey to discuss his journey from high school baseball to his current success in the majors.
Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop who grew up in Marietta and attended Marietta High School. Both his father and brother played college baseball, his mother played college basketball and tennis, and his sister was a softball player. Swanson went on to play college baseball at Vanderbilt University before playing professionally.
In addition to the fireside chat, the February program will kick-off the chamber’s annual membership campaign.
Registration is now open through February 9 for the February Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at https://bit.ly/3ImGRll.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.
For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.
