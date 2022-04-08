Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will ask her colleagues to sign off on directing county staff to begin preparations for a transit sales tax referendum in 2024.
The news comes a few weeks after Cupid scrapped earlier plans to hold the vote this year, amid a lack of consensus from fellow commissioners and the county’s mayors.
“I perceived that we perhaps were not there for this year,” Cupid said last week at her State of the County address. “I need your help to figure out how we’re going to do in 2 years what we didn’t do in the past 70 years.”
After struggling last year to put together a project list and get buy-in from across Cobb, the agenda item suggests the county is looking to get far out ahead of a 2024 vote.
Notably, Cupid’s item specifically would direct staff to pursue the more ambitious of the two referendum options on the table — a 30-year sales tax of up to 1% to fund mass transit expansion. The option favored by Cobb’s mayors and some of the commissioners, however, has been a smaller five-year sales tax of up to 1% for road improvements, trails, and the like.
Cupid has maintained that putting the five-year option to the voters first would kill the chances of the 30-year ever succeeding.
“Listen to what we’re saying. Do you think that’s what voters are going to do? Come back in four years’ time and pass three transportation SPLOSTs, and keep giving us more money? I can’t support that,” she said at the board’s retreat in January.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners will vote on Cupid's proposal at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
