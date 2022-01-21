Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has extended the county's emergency declaration for another 30 days, the county announced.
The declaration, which now runs through mid-February, encourages residents to get vaccinated and use all appropriate precautions to slow the spread of the virus. It also allows the county to conduct public meetings virtually, and keeps its emergency operations plan in place.
“The current surge caused by the omicron variant continues to have serious impacts on our local hospitals,” Cupid said in a news release. “Cases remain well above high community spread, and until we get those numbers down we need to encourage residents to take precautions; to continue wearing masks, watching their distance, and washing their hands. Those precautions are outlined in this order.”
The emergency declaration could be lifted prior to its next 30-day expiration "if public health officials say the situation warrants it," the county said.
The declaration is separate from the current mask mandates and capacity limits in county facilities, which are under the purview of County Manager Jackie McMorris. Those restrictions are set to be lifted by the end of the month, depending on the virus's trajectory.
The county emphasized the declaration does not affect local schools, private businesses, or Cobb County courts, which are under a separate set of judicial orders.
