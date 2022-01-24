Cobb County's daily case rate has fallen from more than 1,300 cases per day in the first week of January to about 740 cases per day as of Monday, according to state Department of Public Health data.
While the county may seem to be on the backside of this surge, cases remain higher than during previous surges. During last fall's surge, cases peaked at about 400 cases per day. In January of last year, they peaked at about 550 cases per day.
During periods of low cases, the rate has been less than 100 cases per day, and at times less than 50 per day.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
Category
01/24/22
Change
Cases
123,150
+2,538
Hospitalizations
4,560
+10
Deaths
1,399
+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
Category
01/24/22
Change
Cases
1,765,900
+38,931
Hospitalizations
101,099
+366
Deaths
27,116
+79
As of Monday, Wellstar Health System had 288 hospitalized COVID patients in Cobb, down from Thursday, when there were 329. There are 31 patients in Wellstar's ICUs in Cobb, down from 47 on Thursday, and 18 on ventilators, down from 27 on Thursday.
Of those 288 patients, 192 are at Kennestone and Windy Hill hospitals, and 96 are at Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
