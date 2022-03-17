Cobb's Board of Commissioners will consider next week whether to end its longstanding practice of broadcasting political candidate forums on CobbTV.
The practice was first implemented some three decades ago, per Communications Director Ross Cavitt, when the county had unique access to its own public television station. Hosting and broadcasting the forums was at the time “a public service worthy of using county taxpayer resources.”
Now in a digital world where cameras, venues, and streaming capabilities are ubiquitous, Cavitt says the county's services aren’t as needed, and it’s looking to bow out as host.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t done these in a couple of years,” Cavitt told the MDJ. “But the last time, we did a bunch of them. We had, I think, 18 of these in 2018.”
With a smaller staff these days — Cavitt said last year his department has nine full-time employees — the forums make for a “significant drain on resources” and add to the department’s overtime docket. That’s coupled with the logistics of providing security, and Cavitt wrote in his agenda item that the department has a general desire to avoid hosting partisan events.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, head of the Cobb Democratic Committee, said she agreed with the county's reasoning.
"With the advent of Zoom and all the virtual technology we have now, we won't be availing ourselves of the county facility for that," she said.
Her counterpart in Cobb Republican Chair Salleigh Grubbs, however, questioned the degree of the burden to the county.
“While many people do have other outlets for viewing debates, etc., many do not. There are a great deal of senior citizens who may have cable but do not have internet service,” Grubbs said in an email Thursday. “To deprive them of the programming outlined in (county policy) does a disservice to those Cobb residents. Additionally, just because the events are hosted by CobbTV doesn't make CobbTV partisan. It's called providing a service to the taxpayers.”
