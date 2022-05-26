Vals and Sals Combine
JK Murphy

Each year, the top two — or sometimes three or more — students in a high school's graduating class are honored for their dedication to academic excellence and named the valedictorian and salutatorian. 

Valedictorians are recognized for graduating with the highest grade point average in their class, and salutatorians are honored for having the second highest.

What follows is a complete list of the valedictorians and salutatorians from the Cobb School District's 17 high schools, Marietta High School and eight private schools in the county.

Cobb County Schools

Allatoona High School

AllatoonaVAL-Christina Danielle Hulette

Christina Danielle Hulette

Valedictorian: Christina Danielle Hulette

GPA: 4.766

College: Georgia Tech

Major: Applied Physics

AllatoonaSAL-David Michael Rodgers

David Michael Rodgers

Salutatorian: David Michael Rodgers

GPA: 4.705

College: Georgia Tech

Major: Aerospace Engineering

Campbell High School

CampbellVAL-Sameer Singh Aurora.jpg

Sameer Singh Aurora

Valedictorian: Sameer Singh Aurora

GPA: 4.862

College: Emory University

Major: Mathematics & Economics

CampbellSAL-Kirti Chinna Gourisankar.jpg

Kirti Chinna Gourisankar
CampbellSAL-Augustus Edward Konigsmark.jpg

Augustus Edward Konigsmark

Salutatorians: Kirti Chinna Gourisankar; and Augustus Edward Konigsmark

GPA: 4.846

Colleges: Georgia Institute of Technology; and Brown University

Majors: Major in Computer Science and minor in Spanish and Global Development; and Philosophy and Cognitive Science

Cobb Horizon

CobbHorizonVAL-Erik Antonio.jpg

Erik Antonio

Valedictorian: Erik Antonio

GPA: 4.27

College: Undecided

Major: Undecided

CobbHorizonSAL-Ashlie Stoner.jpg

Ashlie Stoner

Salutatorian: Ashlie Stoner

GPA: 4.045

College: Undecided

Major: Undecided

Harrison High School

HarrisonVAL-Haley Armor.jpg

Haley Armor

Valedictorian: Haley Armor

GPA: 4.727

College: Georgia Tech

Major: Environmental Engineering

HarrisonSAL-Jasmin Salazar.jpg

Jasmin Salazar

Salutatorian: Jasmin Salazar

GPA: 4.714

College: Emory University

Major: Pre-Med/Human Health

Hillgrove High School

HillgroveVAL-Skyler Galper.jpg

Skyler Galper

Valedictorian: Skyler Galper

GPA: 4.766

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Finance

HillgroveSAL-Emily White.jpg

Emily White

Salutatorian: Emily White

GPA: 4.75

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Industrial Engineering

Kell High School

KellVAL-Emmanuela Omole.jpg

Emmanuela Omole

Valedictorian: Emmanuela Omole

GPA: 4.734

College: Princeton University

Major: Economics and International Affairs

KellSAL-Cooper Gates.jpg

Cooper Gates

Salutatorian: Cooper Gates

GPA: 4.656

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Neuroscience

Kennesaw Mountain High School

KMHSVAL-Paige Woodham.jpg

Paige Woodham
KMHSVAL-Jessica Chu.jpg

Jessica Chu

Valedictorians: Paige Woodham; and Jessica Chu

GPA: 4.765

Colleges: Georgia Institute of Technology; and Georgia Institute of Technology

Majors: Chemical and Biomedical Engineering; and Industrial Engineering

KMHS-Soumit Guntupalli.jpg

Soumit Guntupalli

Salutatorian: Soumit Guntupalli

GPA: 4.746

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Biochemistry

Lassiter High School

LassiterVAL-Marc Wellman.jpg

Marc Wellman

Valedictorian: Marc Wellman

GPA: 4.76

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer Science

LassiterSAL-Anna Patel.jpg

Anna Patel

Salutatorian: Anna Patel

GPA: 4.754

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Neuroscience

McEachern High School

McEachernVAL-Jawaher Kahla.jpg

Jawaher Kahla

Valedictorian: Jawaher Kahla

GPA: 4.547

College: Emory University

Major: Biology

McEachernSAL-Navia Scroggins.jpg

Navia Scroggins

Salutatorian: Navia Scroggins

GPA: 4.492

College: Boston University

Major: Psychology & Pre-Law

North Cobb High School

NorthCobbVAL-Natalie Joseph.jpg

Natalie Joseph

Valedictorian: Natalie Joseph

GPA: 4.781

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer Science

North CobbSAL-William Green.jpg

William Green

Salutatorian: William Green

GPA: 4.774

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Business

Osborne High School

OsborneVAL-Rocio Vidales.jpg

Rocio Vidales

Valedictorian: Rocio Vidales

GPA: 4.559

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Aerospace Engineer

OsborneSAL-Diana Padron.jpg

Diana Padron

Salutatorian: Diana Padron

GPA: 4.485

College: University of Georgia

Major: Exercise Science (Physical Therapy)

Pebblebrook High School

PebblebrookVAL-Aishwarya Shah.jpg

Aishwarya Shah

Valedictorian: Aishwarya Shah

GPA: 4.406

College: University of Georgia

Major: Fine Arts

PebblebrookSAL-Ava Delarosa.jpg

Ava Delarosa

Salutatorian: Ava Delarosa

GPA: 4.379

College: University of Salford (England, UK)

Major: International Business

Pope High School

PopeVAL-Harshita Khazanchi.jpg

Harshita Khazanchi

Valedictorian: Harshita Khazanchi

GPA: 4.778

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer Science

PopeSAL-Keira Cullinan.jpg

Keira Cullinan

Salutatorian: Keira Cullinan

GPA: 4.768

College: University of Georgia

Major: Bioengineering & Business

South Cobb High School

SouthCobbVAL-Prajna Dhinakaran.jpg

Prajna Dhinakaran

Valedictorian: Prajna Dhinakaran

GPA: 4.652

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Biology

SouthCobbSAL-Akhila Martin.jpg

Akhila Martin

Salutatorian: Akhila Martin

GPA: 4.641

College: Oglethorpe University

Major: Biology

Sprayberry High School

SprayberryVAL-Keegan Ryan.jpg

Keegan Ryan

Valedictorian: Keegan Ryan

GPA: 4.75

College: Dual BA Program between Columbia University and Trinity College Dublin

Major: Classical Studies at Columbia University and Classics Ancient History Archeology at Trinity College Dublin

SprayberrySAL-Jeremy Thomas.jpg

Jeremy Thomas

Salutatorian: Jeremy Thomas

GPA: 4.708

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Walton High School

WaltonVAL-Kunling Tong.jpg

Kunling Tong

Valedictorian: Kunling Tong

GPA: 4.883

College: Duke University

Major: Pre-medicine

WaltonSAL-Daniel Liu.jpg

Daniel Liu

Salutatorian: Daniel Liu

GPA: 4.867

College: Princeton University

Major: Economics

Wheeler High School

WheelerVAL-Maxwell Jiang.jpg

Maxwell Jiang

Valedictorian: Maxwell Jiang

GPA: 4.803

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Undecided

WheelerSAL-Sujit Iyer.jpg

Sujit Iyer

Salutatorian: Sujit Iyer

GPA: 4.791

College: California Institute of Technology

Major: Undecided

Marietta City Schools

Marietta High School

MHSVAL-Virginia Ann Morris.jpg

Virginia Ann Morris

Valedictorian: Virginia Ann Morris

GPA: 4.7143

College: University of Georgia

MHSSAL-Nayna Nirav Shah.jpg

Nayna Nirav Shah

Salutatorian: Nayna Nirav Shah

GPA: 4.7063

College: Georgia Tech

Private Schools

Cornerstone Preparatory Academy

CornerstonePrepVAL- Natali Grace Auton.jpg

Natali Grace Auton

Valedictorian: Natali Grace Auton

GPA: 4.2947

College: North Greenville University Honors Program

Major: Double Major in Christian Ministries and Mathematics with an Honors Program Minor

CornerstonePrepSAL- Meredith Julia Orton.jpg

Meredith Julia Orton

Salutatorian: Meredith Julia Orton

GPA: 4.2931

College: LaGrange College

Major: Pre-engineering/Engineering

Dominion Christian School

DominionChristianVAL-Lauren Marie Gordon.jpeg

Lauren Marie Gordon

Valedictorian: Lauren Marie Gordon

GPA: 4.5718

College: Kennesaw State University

Major: Occupational Therapy

DominionChristianSAL-Zachary Christian Gordon.jpeg

Zachary Christian Gordon

Salutatorian: Zachary Christian Gordon

GPA: 4.5145

College: Kennesaw State University

Major: Computer Science

Johnson Ferry Christian Academy

JohnsonFerryVAL - Kate Newman.jpeg

Kate Newman

Valedictorian: Kate Newman

GPA: 4.54

College: University of Georgia

Major: Business Management and Entrepreneurship

JohnsonFerrySAL-William Reese.jpeg

William Reese

Salutatorian: William Reese

GPA: 4.54

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Mount Paran Christian School

MPCSVAL-Steve Baker.jpg

Steve Baker

Valedictorian: Steve Baker

GPA: TBA

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer Science

MPCSSAL- Sarah McCune.jpg

Sarah McCune

Salutatorian: Sarah McCune

GPA: TBA

College: Wake Forest University

Major: Biology

North Cobb Christian School

NorthCobbChristianVAL-Ella Lawson.jpeg

Ella Lawson

Valedictorian: Ella Lawson

GPA: 4.467

College: University of Georgia

Major: Biology, Pre-Med

NorthCobbChristianSAL-Avery Bayes.jpeg

Avery Bayes

Salutatorian: Avery Bayes

GPA: 4.449

College: University of Georgia

Major: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Shiloh Hills Christian School

ShilohHillsVAL-Trinity Finley.jpg

Trinity Finley

Valedictorian: Trinity Finley

GPA: 4.0192

College: Georgia State University

ShilohHillsSAL-Josh Nachtigall.jpg

Josh Nachtigall

Salutatorian: Josh Nachtigall

GPA: 3.755

College: Joining the Marine Corps

The Walker School

WalkerVAL-Justin Zhou.JPG

Justin Zhou

Valedictorian: Justin Zhou

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

WalkerSAL-Olivia Lei.JPG

Olivia Lei

Salutatorian: Olivia Lei

College: University of Southern California

Whitefield Academy

WhitefieldVAL-Alisha Berry.jpg

Alisha Berry

Valedictorian: Alisha Berry

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Neuro-Science

WhitefieldSAL-Zoe Anne Justice.jpg

Zoe Anne Justice

Salutatorian: Zoe Anne Justice

College: Ole Miss, Honors College

Major: Accountancy

