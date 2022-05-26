Each year, the top two — or sometimes three or more — students in a high school's graduating class are honored for their dedication to academic excellence and named the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorians are recognized for graduating with the highest grade point average in their class, and salutatorians are honored for having the second highest.
What follows is a complete list of the valedictorians and salutatorians from the Cobb School District's 17 high schools, Marietta High School and eight private schools in the county.
Cobb County Schools
Allatoona High School
Valedictorian: Christina Danielle Hulette
GPA: 4.766
College: Georgia Tech
Major: Applied Physics
Salutatorian: David Michael Rodgers
GPA: 4.705
College: Georgia Tech
Major: Aerospace Engineering
Campbell High School
Valedictorian: Sameer Singh Aurora
GPA: 4.862
College: Emory University
Major: Mathematics & Economics
Salutatorians: Kirti Chinna Gourisankar; and Augustus Edward Konigsmark
GPA: 4.846
Colleges: Georgia Institute of Technology; and Brown University
Majors: Major in Computer Science and minor in Spanish and Global Development; and Philosophy and Cognitive Science
Cobb Horizon
Valedictorian: Erik Antonio
GPA: 4.27
College: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Salutatorian: Ashlie Stoner
GPA: 4.045
College: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Harrison High School
Valedictorian: Haley Armor
GPA: 4.727
College: Georgia Tech
Major: Environmental Engineering
Salutatorian: Jasmin Salazar
GPA: 4.714
College: Emory University
Major: Pre-Med/Human Health
Hillgrove High School
Valedictorian: Skyler Galper
GPA: 4.766
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Finance
Salutatorian: Emily White
GPA: 4.75
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Industrial Engineering
Kell High School
Valedictorian: Emmanuela Omole
GPA: 4.734
College: Princeton University
Major: Economics and International Affairs
Salutatorian: Cooper Gates
GPA: 4.656
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Neuroscience
Kennesaw Mountain High School
Valedictorians: Paige Woodham; and Jessica Chu
GPA: 4.765
Colleges: Georgia Institute of Technology; and Georgia Institute of Technology
Majors: Chemical and Biomedical Engineering; and Industrial Engineering
Salutatorian: Soumit Guntupalli
GPA: 4.746
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Biochemistry
Lassiter High School
Valedictorian: Marc Wellman
GPA: 4.76
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Salutatorian: Anna Patel
GPA: 4.754
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Neuroscience
McEachern High School
Valedictorian: Jawaher Kahla
GPA: 4.547
College: Emory University
Major: Biology
Salutatorian: Navia Scroggins
GPA: 4.492
College: Boston University
Major: Psychology & Pre-Law
North Cobb High School
Valedictorian: Natalie Joseph
GPA: 4.781
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Salutatorian: William Green
GPA: 4.774
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Business
Osborne High School
Valedictorian: Rocio Vidales
GPA: 4.559
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Aerospace Engineer
Salutatorian: Diana Padron
GPA: 4.485
College: University of Georgia
Major: Exercise Science (Physical Therapy)
Pebblebrook High School
Valedictorian: Aishwarya Shah
GPA: 4.406
College: University of Georgia
Major: Fine Arts
Salutatorian: Ava Delarosa
GPA: 4.379
College: University of Salford (England, UK)
Major: International Business
Pope High School
Valedictorian: Harshita Khazanchi
GPA: 4.778
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Salutatorian: Keira Cullinan
GPA: 4.768
College: University of Georgia
Major: Bioengineering & Business
South Cobb High School
Valedictorian: Prajna Dhinakaran
GPA: 4.652
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Biology
Salutatorian: Akhila Martin
GPA: 4.641
College: Oglethorpe University
Major: Biology
Sprayberry High School
Valedictorian: Keegan Ryan
GPA: 4.75
College: Dual BA Program between Columbia University and Trinity College Dublin
Major: Classical Studies at Columbia University and Classics Ancient History Archeology at Trinity College Dublin
Salutatorian: Jeremy Thomas
GPA: 4.708
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Walton High School
Valedictorian: Kunling Tong
GPA: 4.883
College: Duke University
Major: Pre-medicine
Salutatorian: Daniel Liu
GPA: 4.867
College: Princeton University
Major: Economics
Wheeler High School
Valedictorian: Maxwell Jiang
GPA: 4.803
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Undecided
Salutatorian: Sujit Iyer
GPA: 4.791
College: California Institute of Technology
Major: Undecided
Marietta City Schools
Marietta High School
Valedictorian: Virginia Ann Morris
GPA: 4.7143
College: University of Georgia
Salutatorian: Nayna Nirav Shah
GPA: 4.7063
College: Georgia Tech
Private Schools
Cornerstone Preparatory Academy
Valedictorian: Natali Grace Auton
GPA: 4.2947
College: North Greenville University Honors Program
Major: Double Major in Christian Ministries and Mathematics with an Honors Program Minor
Salutatorian: Meredith Julia Orton
GPA: 4.2931
College: LaGrange College
Major: Pre-engineering/Engineering
Dominion Christian School
Valedictorian: Lauren Marie Gordon
GPA: 4.5718
College: Kennesaw State University
Major: Occupational Therapy
Salutatorian: Zachary Christian Gordon
GPA: 4.5145
College: Kennesaw State University
Major: Computer Science
Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
Valedictorian: Kate Newman
GPA: 4.54
College: University of Georgia
Major: Business Management and Entrepreneurship
Salutatorian: William Reese
GPA: 4.54
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Mount Paran Christian School
Valedictorian: Steve Baker
GPA: TBA
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Salutatorian: Sarah McCune
GPA: TBA
College: Wake Forest University
Major: Biology
North Cobb Christian School
Valedictorian: Ella Lawson
GPA: 4.467
College: University of Georgia
Major: Biology, Pre-Med
Salutatorian: Avery Bayes
GPA: 4.449
College: University of Georgia
Major: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Shiloh Hills Christian School
Valedictorian: Trinity Finley
GPA: 4.0192
College: Georgia State University
Salutatorian: Josh Nachtigall
GPA: 3.755
College: Joining the Marine Corps
The Walker School
Valedictorian: Justin Zhou
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Salutatorian: Olivia Lei
College: University of Southern California
Whitefield Academy
Valedictorian: Alisha Berry
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Neuro-Science
Salutatorian: Zoe Anne Justice
College: Ole Miss, Honors College
Major: Accountancy