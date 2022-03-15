MARIETTA — Cobb’s Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to block a proposed gas station and car wash that west Cobb residents said would endanger a bucolic main drag in their neighborhood.
Situated along a stretch of Due West Road that features a fruit stand, ice cream parlor, and locally-owned shops, businessman Kashif Rana had proposed the station to replace a shuttered commercial building near the intersection with Burnt Hickory Road. Neighbors, however, said they wanted to see a commercial development fitting with the area’s small-town character.
“We’ve had a neighborhood feel for the longest time … Our neighbors are concerned for the right reasons. We know development is coming, we just want to manage it,” said resident Jim Brown.
At a Planning Commission hearing two weeks ago, county staff raised concerns about traffic flow in and out of the development. Members of the commission went on to say they didn’t see a path forward for the proposal, and Fred Beloin, who represents the area, moved to rezone the property to a different category than requested which would block the gas station.
Helping residents’ case Tuesday was that Rana — who owns a Sunoco station across the street from the proposal — and his attorney were no-shows. Commissioner Keli Gambrill went with Beloin’s recommendation.
Getting a nod of approval from Gambrill and her colleagues was a 32-home subdivision off Dallas Parkway, just down the road from Lost Mountain Baptist Church.
Windsong Properties, a large metro Atlanta senior home developer, originally sought to build 25 1,800-square-foot houses on the 20-acre parcel, three more than what’s allowed under the current zoning category.
Neighbors to the development were opposed to it being accessed from Old Dallas Road, which Gambrill called a “narrow, lane and a half, country-type road.” After "many hours of conversations and discussions,” Windsong and its new neighbors agreed to up the number of homes to 32 — a density of just over 1.5 houses per acre — in exchange for moving the entrance to Dallas Highway.
An easement between the houses and Old Dallas Road was also imposed to prevent any access through the property’s rear.
Finally, a 100,000 square foot self-storage facility on Dallas Highway, just east of Barrett Parkway, was also approved. The business would replace a vacant veterinary clinic and dog kennel according to Charter Mellon, the firm backing the project. That item had no opposition and was advanced on the consent agenda.
