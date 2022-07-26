MARIETTA — Cobb County’s budget and millage rate were approved in two divided votes by commissioners Tuesday night, giving the go-ahead to the first major expansion of county government since before the pandemic.
The millage vote carried 4-1, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed, while the budget was approved 3-2, with Commissioners Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell opposed.
Billed by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid as a long-overdue remedy to ongoing workforce woes, the $1.2 billion budget adds nearly 150 new positions to the county’s payroll and boosts employee salaries, including a new $17 per hour minimum wage.
“What we're doing here tonight is not necessarily a panacea,” said Cupid, three hours into a marathon meeting that saw heated back-and-forth between commissioners and constituents. “…But it does help us to move significantly further ahead in improving our service levels to our citizens, and that does fall significantly on improving our staffing levels.”
Cobb’s general fund millage rate will remain steady this year at 8.46 mills, with new revenues coming from rising property values which grew the tax digest by a gross 12.3%. Those increased assessments, however, mean many homeowners will see an effective tax increase. The county will collect an additional $24.7 million in general fund revenue.
Drawing some controversy, however, the county’s fire millage rate was hiked from 2.86 to 2.99 mills for residents living in unincorporated areas. A 0.13 mill tax used to pay off parks bonds was set to end this year, but was instead rolled over to the fire fund.
(Residents who rely on city fire service will simply have the 0.13 mills dropped from their bill.)
More than a dozen speakers demanded the board lower the millage rate.
“We don't want to be inconsiderate of what your concerns and needs are. At the same time, consider the needs of the taxpayer — which is why you exist in the first place,” said Lance Lamberton of the Cobb Taxpayers Association.
Many invoked the twin threats of inflation and economic strife in their arguments that homeowners can’t bear the tax increase.
“You’re full steam ahead by taxing the homeowner, yet you don't acknowledge the looming recession. Just because you refuse to acknowledge it doesn't mean it doesn't exist,” said Cobb Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs.
Added Gambrill, “We know what happened in 2008 when the market started to decline, and here we are setting ourselves up again.”
Her four colleagues, however, defended the millage as appropriate, pointing out county employees bear those pressures too.
“We have some critical funding issues that have been deferred for a long time within this county … Today calls for actual action,” said Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
Added Commissioner Monique Sheffield, “Contrary to what some may believe, the taxpayers were considered during this process. But our first responders and our Cobb County employees were also considered in this process.”
Birrell, the board’s longest-serving member, said the last time the county rolled back the millage rate (in 2016), it came up short the next year. As to the fire fund, she said it had “been reduced twice. They they are hurting, and they need to be revived.”
She was to later explain her opposition to the budget by saying though she favored many of its components, she worried in particular about the sustainability of its spending increases and the $17 hourly wage.
Cupid hit on an argument she’s repeated throughout the summer — that the budget increases were an essential response to shoring up a workforce crisis and a county reeling from years of underfunding.
“This is about thinking about those that I work with, and that I see every day, and realizing that some of them were just scraping pennies together to provide what we want,” she said.
As part of that response, the county will implement the recommendations of a pay and classification study conducted by outside consultant Evergreen Solutions. Its top line item is the new $17 per hour base wage, and raises averaging 10.7% for full-time workers and 46% for part-time workers.
“I can say that the employees who were included in the study are grateful and thankful for the opportunity to be considered ... and for some, it is life-changing, life-changing,” said County Manager Jackie McMorris.
The salary and wage spending will cost the county $22 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and an additional $1.7 million to implement it early in September, a month before the fiscal year begins.
Police and firefighters weren’t included in that pay plan, instead giving them a “step” increase — moving them up a pay level under the county’s step-and-grade plan. This year will be the second with a step increase for public safety workers since the plan was instituted in 2020.
