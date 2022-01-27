After successfully distributing tens of millions in federal rental assistance since the pandemic began, Cobb County is asking for another $40 million in aid for its residents.
The request, approved by the Board of Commissioners this week, seeks reallocation of existing funds currently held by Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs. The state received some $989 million for tenants who fell behind on rent payments during the pandemic.
Cobb has touted its success in getting rental assistance into the pockets of tenants, in relation with other jurisdictions. The county said this week it had distributed nearly all of its $41.4 million allocation, with $38.8 million out the door.
By comparison, just 11% of federal funds remained unspent nationwide as of last August, according to a USA Today report.
The county will have to keep up that brisk pace with a federal requirement to distribute the tens of millions by Sept. 30 of this year — if the state grants the request. That appears likely, given Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the state reached out to her to see if the county would be interested in taking on more money.
“We can help because they know that as a local government, we could probably expedite the disbursement of those funds … they are just slammed, really, by people needing assistance and they recognize 9% of the renters in the state of Georgia live in Cobb County,” Cupid said.
Cobb is also expected to receive another $13.8 million from the Treasury Department unrelated to the request to the state.
Government handouts never work! Make these people get a job!
