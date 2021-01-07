{p dir=”ltr”}Cobb County School District is short on substitute teachers, which could cause serious problems if teachers have to be out due to COVID-19 exposure when students return to school next week, a local education expert says.
{p dir=”ltr”}Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the district is “extremely short on substitutes.”
{p dir=”ltr”}“It’s a critical need at this time,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}That’s because during the pandemic, many substitute teachers have decided to sit it out rather than risk exposure in the classroom.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Subs aren’t paid great, and during the pandemic, most people just don’t want to go to schools. The news keeps repeating that students don’t get COVID easily, but teachers do. We had one teacher die and we’ve got a couple more still in ICU. That, for the money, that makes it really hard, I would think, for a substitute to think it’s worth it,” Jackson said. “You weigh the less than $100 a day and think, is this really worth risking my life?”
{p dir=”ltr”}A Cobb Schools substitute who just started this school year and asked to remain anonymous is taking a break due to the increased spread of the virus.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Personally, I won’t be subbing until the numbers go down,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The substitute, who teaches mainly in the west Cobb area, also has a child in the district, and said she was hoping her child’s school would go virtual when the new school year began this week.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I think they’re probably going to see a decrease in subs taking the positions, and there’s going to be an increase in using other staff members in the school to cover classes,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Another substitute teacher who teaches middle and high school students said she’s only worked once this school year. She wishes she could substitute for virtual students from school or from home, an option for some schools but not hers.
“I feel as though no respect or communication has been given to substitute teachers this year. We are not even eligible for unemployment based upon the nature and definition of our jobs. Not only are teachers not safe in a face-to-face environment, but substitutes are even less safe,” she said. “I have no idea if it would be communicated to me, as a substitute, if I was exposed to COVID on the job. We are not eligible for benefits, so we would have no help if we contracted COVID in a work environment. We are not paid nearly enough to deal with a pandemic and the issues that come with it for students and teachers. Teachers are not prepared for it — and substitutes are prepared even less.”
Cobb Schools spokeswoman Nan Kiel said a pool of about 2,000 substitute teachers work for the school district, with numbers changing day-to-day. Substitute teachers make $89 a day and supply teachers, who are substitutes who work longer than 10 days, make $112.
Kiel did not answer whether the school district would have enough substitute teachers during the spring semester, which began Wednesday.
“Substitute teachers are able to choose a work schedule that is best for them and are able to support elementary students one day and high school the next. It really is a fulfilling part-time job and we are always looking for responsible adults who are interested in supporting students in a part-time capacity,” Kiel said in an email.
She later said, “Qualified adults interested in helping students succeed are always welcome to apply. Details are available on the employment page of the District website.”
When a school can’t find substitutes, teachers end up doubling up on classes, Jackson said, and one class was as large as 50 students. In addition to their in-person responsibilities, many teachers also have to teach their virtual classes at the same time.
A Cobb Schools middle school support staff member, who asked to remain anonymous due to concerns about retaliation, said her school’s teachers don’t have to cover more than one in-person class at once, but in the last two months typically about six teachers were out of school a day. With only one substitute for the building, she said, over a dozen teachers take on an extra class to provide coverage.
“I have seen teachers have to cover classes up to twice each week, often out of their subject area,” she said.
Jackson said the school district, and individual schools, should do more to attract and retain good substitutes.
“We need to increase the outreach and frankly, the salary, the pay for substitutes to be able to be competitive with other organizations and things that they can go do instead,” she said.
Substitute teachers are required to work at least eight hours per calendar month, and can work up to 15 working days a month, according to the CCSD website. For more information, including a listing of open jobs, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/298/substitute-teacher.
