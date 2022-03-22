MARIETTA — Consultants hired by Cobb County have recommended commissioners put some $120 million of its federal relief funds into mental healthcare, stormwater improvements, housing assistance, and more.
Cobb received the first half of a $147 million payout from the federal government last year under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), President Joe Biden’s sprawling COVID relief act. The 2021 package differs from 2020’s CARES Act in that it allows a far broader array of spending options beyond immediate responses to the pandemic.
The county is scheduled to receive the second half in May.
In order to help Cobb “to utilize the entirety of the Act for the benefit of the county economic recovery,” commissioners retained consulting firm DeLoitte last year to the tune of nearly $2.8 million.
“It has been what seems like forever since we engaged DeLoitte, but it has not. The feet of the ducks have been ferociously paddling under the water,” said Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi Tuesday.
Based on surveys, interviews, and focus groups, DeLoitte’s now come back with five broad areas for the county to spend its funds: community health, support services, economic development, county infrastructure, and public safety. Funding is equally divided, roughly speaking, among those categories.
Of the $147 million check, Cobb has spent more than $7 million so far on a handful of “exigent” items. Another $10 million is set aside for administrative fees, and $10 million more as a reserve to replace revenue lost during the pandemic.
That leaves $120 million to be divided as outlined above.
The proposed $25.7 million for community health spending, for example, is subdivided into the following line items:
Mental health — $12.1 million
Public health disparities — $7.6 million
Substance abuse — $3.6 million
Healthcare capacity — $2.1 million
COVID-19 mitigation — $310,000
DeLoitte’s recommendations are intended as a high-level sketch for the county. In April, the Board of Commissioners will vote on adoption of the plan, with more specific project lists to follow.
For community health, support services, economic development, Gisi said, those will likely take more community outreach. County infrastructure and public safety projects, meanwhile, will be decided largely by county staff.
