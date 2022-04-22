The Cobb County attorney’s office has called for the dismissal of the lawsuit challenging the legality of the Vinings cityhood referendum.
The county and Cobb Board of Elections, as the parties responsible for holding the referendums, have been named as the defendant in all three suits against Vinings, East Cobb, and Lost Mountain.
The bills creating each city are unconstitutional, the suits allege, because their “city lite” model improperly limits the powers of the proposed cities. Doing so would be a violation of the Georgia constitution’s principle of home rule.
Previously, the county’s only position on the lawsuits had been that “to the extent the county is a named party in the lawsuit we will respond.”
But a question from a resident at a county-hosted Vinings cityhood town hall Thursday night elicited a more detailed response.
“What’s going to happen? Are we going to be able to vote on it or not?” the attendee asked.
“Anticipating this question, the legal department gave me an answer. They declined to appear in person, but here’s what they told me to say,” county Communications Director Ross Cavitt said.
Cavitt continued, “Cobb County has no legal authority to represent the interests of private citizens, however, its legal position in the Young v. Cobb County suit (the lawsuit challenging Vinings) is that it should be dismissed.
“Unless the referendum is passed, and HB 840 (the bill creating the city) becomes effective, there is not an active or justiciable dispute, as courts do not have jurisdiction to decide the merits of a constitutional challenge to proposed legislation.”
In other words, the legal dispute does not exist unless the referendum succeeds. The county's argument is similar to that of former Cobb Republican Party Chair Jason Shepherd, who's one of the attorneys seeking to defend the Vinings suit.
“If at the end of the day the cities do not pass, then the cases are moot ... If there are still concerns after the cities (have) passed, then let’s adjudicate that then," Shepherd told the MDJ this week.
To the extent the same argument is applicable to the other lawsuits, the county said, its response applies there as well.
A joint statement Friday from all three cityhood groups — Vinings, Lost Mountain, and East Cobb — headlined, “Cityhood Movements Grateful the County Supports Dismissal of Lawsuit,” praised the opinion.
“The County Attorney’s analysis above regarding HB 840 (the Vinings cityhood bill) states that there is no case in controversy," the statement reads. It goes on to say that it expects motions to dismiss the "baseless" claims to be filed soon.
Asked for comment, Allen Lightcap, the attorney leading the lawsuits, said the case can and should be decided before the May 24 referendum. He referred to a 1977 Georgia Supreme Court decision which found a referendum was, in fact, able to be contested in court prior to the vote.
“We have determined that since a call for the election had been issued on the date suit was filed, this case was sufficiently justiciable or ripe for decision at that time,” the court ruled.
Constitutional law experts at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia said the cityhood lawsuits have sailed into uncharted legal waters and declined to comment on the merits of the suits.
But Bryan Tyson, a Taylor English Duma attorney specializing in election law, doesn’t believe the argument that the bills are unconstitutional holds water.
“I give the lawyers points for creativity, but I just don't see how these statutes are unconstitutional,” said Tyson, who’s currently representing the state of Georgia and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a lawsuit brought by voting rights group Fair Fight Action.
(Tyson also drafted the redistricting maps approved by the Cobb County school board’s Republican majority last year.)
Tyson said he shared the opinion of Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the General Assembly, who said the portions of the bill being challenged merely say how the city will provide its services, instead of limiting them.
“The legislature has the ability to create different forms of government, including municipalities, and set the parameters around that. I just don't see that there is anything that would indicate that the action the legislature took is unconstitutional,” he added.
All parties are awaiting the scheduling of a first hearing in the case, which has been assigned to Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard.
