Cobb’s Board of Commissioners signed off Tuesday night on a land swap to remedy last year’s zoning decision that sparked a firestorm of debate around the future of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Cobb County, once the deal has legally closed, will become the owner of a parcel which was set to be developed into a 38-unit condo development by Venture Communities. Venture, in exchange, will receive a portion of county-owned property off Terrell Mill Road.
The 4-1 approval, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed, at last moves Venture’s condominium development out of the base’s Accident Potential Zone.
Per the agreement, the county will use the Venture parcel to build a transportation department “satellite facility,” where it can house maintenance staff and equipment. Transportation Director Drew Raessler pitched the arrangement as a boon for his department, giving it an added location with prime access to Windy Hill Road and I-75 from which it can dispatch road crews around the county.
“A satellite on Leland Drive would provide budgetary and time savings by allowing our maintenance crews to spend more time maintaining the roadways,” he said.
But the real driver of the swap remains the zoning decision by the board’s three Democrats last year, which approved the condos in the accident zone over the objections of Dobbins and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and against the recommendation of the county Planning Commission.
That zone extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land. Department of Defense guidelines indicate that residential development should not be built in the area. Military guidelines do, however, permit industrial uses in the zone, including transportation facilities.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, with the support of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner Monique Sheffield, approved Venture’s proposal in May 2021. There followed a backlash as critics accused the board of jeopardizing the base during a future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) review, and Cupid countering that she and her colleagues had been unjustly singled out.
“That was May of last year. So it has been a work in progress to get this to be resolved,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. “I wish it didn't have to come to a land exchange or whatever, but it has worked out for the best.”
The exchange is permitted under state law, provided it “serves the best interest of the public,” and that the land the county receives is of equal or greater value than the land it gives away.
The Venture parcel, soon to be the county’s, consists of around four acres; the other is 4.76 acres. Deputy County Attorney Debbie Blair said an independent appraiser had found the parcels to be of equivalent value, a figure county spokesman Ross Cavitt previously put at $1.7 million.
The agreement also requires the county to begin construction of the DOT facility within two years. Gambrill’s opposition was based on the swap committing the county to “an expenditure of unknown funding from an unknown source.”
