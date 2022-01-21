Cobb County commissioners are set to vote next week on a land deal that would change a controversial zoning decision they made last year concerning Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
If approved, the deal would swap a slice of county-owned property off Terrell Mill Road for an adjacent parcel, which was set to be developed into 38-unit condo development by Venture Communities. Doing so would move the condominiums out of the base’s Accident Potential Zone.
The original condo parcel — which according to property records, is owned by SHH Partners LP — consists of about four acres at the end of Leland Drive, a dead-end road running along I-75 from Windy Hill Road. County spokesman Ross Cavitt said Cobb will hand over 4.76 acres from a parcel it owns directly to the north. Each parcel is valued at around $1.7 million, he added.
Neither Venture nor its attorney, Parks Huff, responded to an inquiry from the MDJ regarding the swap. The county, however, will use the Venture parcel to build a Department of Transportation “satellite facility,” where it can house maintenance staff and equipment. While funding is available for the facility, Cavitt added, its construction would require Board of Commissioners approval.
The land swap could yet be the final chapter in a controversy kicked off in May 2021. Venture, a metro Atlanta developer, submitted a rezoning request early last year to build 38 condos on the undeveloped parcel. Even prior to a vote, the proposal drew objections from Dobbins over its location in the base's Accident Potential Zone.
That zone extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land. Department of Defense guidelines indicate that residential development should not be built in the area. Military guidelines do, however, permit industrial uses in the zone, including transportation facilities.
Dobbins was backed up in its opposition at the time by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Though the proposed condos were about 1.5 miles from the base, chamber leaders argued approval of the rezoning could be a strike against the base during the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The county planning commission also recommended denial of the project.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, however, moved at a May zoning hearing to approve the request, arguing she’d placed sufficient stipulations on the proposal to mitigate impact to the base. She had the support of fellow Commissioner Monique Sheffield and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and the vote carried 3-2 with Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill opposed.
The backlash was swift. Business leaders and lawmakers urged the board to reconsider their decision in the following days, and tensions came to a head at a Board of Commissioners meeting the following week. Outlining the stakes, the chamber said Dobbins, the Lockheed Martin plant and Georgia Tech Research Institute which form the campus in question have an over $5.1 billion collective economic impact on Cobb County and Georgia.
In response to chamber executives publicly arguing the board had jeopardized the base’s future, Cupid accused critics of applying a double standard to the board. Past development in Cumberland had affected base operations, she said, without similar accusations flying.
Cupid, Sheffield, and Richardson all were firm in the aftermath of the heated meeting that their position would not change.
Richardson, however, began to give other indications in July, letting slip at a town hall that “active discussions” were underway about a land swap to remedy the situation. Open records requests by the MDJ found that the commissioner was approached by the staff of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in the aftermath of the controversy, which helped set the deal in motion.
The arrangement on the table calls back to the words of Huff, Venture’s attorney, who said during one of the first zoning hearings on the matter, “Quite frankly, if our property was 800 feet north, I don’t think any of our property would be in (the accident potential) zone.”
A successful vote Tuesday would complete, after some eight months, that 800-foot march north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.