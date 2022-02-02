ATLANTA — Cobb County government will unveil a “robust public awareness campaign” on the four cityhood movements percolating through the legislature, two of which advanced from the House Governmental Affairs committee Wednesday.
Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi dropped the news at the second hearings for the proposals to incorporate Vinings and Lost Mountain. Both efforts were voted up and will head to a vote by the full House, pending approval from the Rules Committee.
Vinings carried on a verbal vote, which was not recorded; Lost Mountain advanced 8-7, largely along party lines. The nays on the latter vote included state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta.
Gisi’s announcement marks an increasing level of engagement on cityhood from county leadership. Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, had already traveled to the Capitol last month to raise her concerns about the East Cobb proposal, on the grounds that “information is inaccurate or incomplete for our voters to make a wise decision.”
Gisi said Wednesday, “Considering the issue of proposed cityhood, we believe that every registered voter should have the opportunity to cast their ballot on whether they approve of incorporating into a new city. We also believe that these registered voters should be equipped with as much factual data as possible so they can make the most informed decision when it comes time to go to the polls.”
He added that a new page on the county website will include data on the services the county currently offers, as well as the economic impact to the county government of the proposals.
Lost Mountain lead sponsor state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said the county was arriving a bit late to the party.
“Members of the commission that may have had a concern or an issue with cityhood have had a year to reach out to me, and I have not heard from any of them,” she said, echoing her comments to the MDJ last week, “so I can’t speak to what concerns the county has because they have not made them known to me.”
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, meanwhile, who’s leading the Vinings effort, said it was “unfortunate and interesting that those comments were not shared earlier in the process. My biggest concern is that Vinings taxpayers will have taxpayer funds used to lobby against their right to incorporate.”
Gisi told the MDJ after the hearing that’s not what the county’s up to.
“Even Chairwoman Cupid, when she came for the city of East Cobb, she told them then, we’re not against anything,” he said. “We’re neutral on the issue, and we feel like they should have the opportunity to vote.”
But among those sitting in on Tuesday’s hearing was Sam Olens, former state attorney general and former Cobb County chairman, wearing an orange lobbyist badge. Olens declined to comment, but his partner, Daniel Baskerville, said he and Olens were at the Capitol on the county’s behalf.
Lobbyist registration information shows that both Olens and Baskerville are in the county’s employ, receiving fees in excess of $10,000 each. The county has also retained former state Rep. Ed Lindsey, who is co-chair of a group opposing Buckhead’s secession from Atlanta into a separate city.
Vinings and Lost Mountain, meanwhile, will continue to advance. Ehrhart said Lost Mountain could see a floor vote as soon as Thursday, while Carson expected Vinings to be voted on next week.
East Cobb, meanwhile, cleared the House Tuesday after a motion seeking a revote on the bill by State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, failed 97-68. It will now move to the State Senate committee process.
Finally, State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who heads up the Governmental Affairs Committee, said the Mableton incorporation proposal will receive its first hearing next week.
