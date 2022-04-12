MARIETTA — A party-line vote Tuesday saw Cobb commissioners select Clarion Associates as the finalist for a consulting contract to develop a new unified development code.
The firm’s task in drafting a unified development code (UDC) will be to streamline the county’s numerous zoning codes, development guidelines, and design standards into a single document. County staff will now enter contract negotiations with Clarion, with a final agreement to come back to the board for another vote once finalized.
Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, arguing consultant services were not needed for the project, and Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who doubted the necessity of the UDC altogether, were the two votes in opposition.
The UDC has been the subject of debate since it was first proposed last year, and that trend continued Tuesday. Opponents have claimed the project is a new front in a “war on the suburbs,” and will urbanize Cobb’s subdivisions.
The measure’s been seized upon in recent months by everyone from conservative activists to Republican lawmakers. State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, said the UDC “would allow, basically, anything anywhere if you got three votes of the commission,” as he argued for passage of the bill creating a new city of Lost Mountain.
Those allegations are unfounded, say Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Community Development Director Jessica Guinn. The UDC project will be separate from the county’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, the policy documents which determine what type of development goes where. In other words, the county argues it won’t have any bearing on the continuing existence of suburban areas.
Local governments around the country have put together unified codes in an effort to clean up decades-old laws which may be out of date or conflicting. Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said Cobb’s reasoning is much the same.
“We’ll ultimately end up with one document that's streamlined and more user friendly for our residents or businesses,” Guinn said in a Q&A last year, adding, “Single-family neighborhoods will continue to be single-family neighborhoods.”
Guinn also noted several jurisdictions in Georgia — like Paulding and Forsyth counties — employ UDCs, and are far less urban than Cobb. Clarion itself has in the past prepared a UDC for northeast Georgia’s Hall County.
Regarding obsolete code sections, Guinn in the past pointed the MDJ to county-imposed lane requirements for bank drive-thrus as one example.
“These were appropriate when everyone went to the bank at lunchtime on Friday to deposit their paychecks, but now most people do the majority of their banking online, rendering these drive-thru lanes less utilized,” Guinn wrote in an email.
Gambrill, however, said most of the contradictions present in county code have been self-inflicted, coming from the board approving inconsistent zoning variances and stipulations for developers.
“If we are not going to follow the existing code, what is the guarantee we’re going to follow the (unified development) code?” Gambrill asked.
Birrell, after the meeting, added, “I just don't think that we need to do a complete revamp when every year we do amendments to our code.”
Guinn countered the UDC was necessary precisely to eliminate the need for those exceptions, saying, “If we take this opportunity, if we all commit as staff, as commissioners, as a community, to ensuring that we put the work into this to make sure the standards that Cobb County desires and expects are clearly laid out in the code, we won’t need the stipulation letters.”
(1) comment
As has been made clear this is about combining all the existing codes into a single document. Some people for political reasons are confusing it with a uniform development code which it is not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.