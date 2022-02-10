ATLANTA — In contrast with the heated cityhood proceedings of recent weeks, the proposal to create a city of Mableton cruised through its first House subcommittee hearing Thursday.
State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, presented her fellow legislators with arguments that cityhood would provide south Cobb residents “local control” and bring “government closer to them.” Those points have become familiar in recent weeks from cityhood advocates of all stripes.
"Overwhelmingly, we've seen people say, 'Yes, I do want Mableton as a city,'" Thomas said.
Mableton is the only one of Cobb’s four cityhood movements to have previously been incorporated during the early 1900s. One of the largest unincorporated communities in metro Atlanta, it became a city in 1912. But four years later, the town’s residents voted to dissolve the municipality after it was overwhelmed by flooding, necessitating county aid.
If approved by the voters, it would be one of the county’s largest cities with more than 70,000 residents. The resurrected city would provide those residents with four services: parks and recreation, sanitation, planning and zoning, and code enforcement.
A feasibility study from the University of Georgia commissioned by advocates found the city would operate with a revenue surplus of more than $3 million.
The city’s governance structure, Thomas said, is a “weak mayor” system modeled after those of Marietta and Smyrna. Six council members elected from six districts would serve along with a mayor.
“Right now our representation in the city of Mableton is one (county commissioner) to 187,000 people. The people are speaking, and they'd love for their representation to be one (council member) to 13,000 people, and that is exactly what it would be if Mableton cityhood was to pass,” Thomas said.
Added Teresa Bailey, a resident of the area, “I have lived in south Cobb all my life. I would love to see this happen, and have (had) very good responses from my neighbors.”
Committee members appeared receptive. State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, raised one question about the city’s boundaries, but otherwise the only feedback was positive.
One question not raised during the committee was the concerns of Cobb’s elections director, Janine Eveler, who has asked for the four planned cityhood referendums on May 24 to be delayed.
Thomas told the MDJ that although the referendum could be held in May, she and other advocates have decided to hand over that decision to elections officials.
“We're leaving it up to the Board of Elections to make the decision on if they would like to put it on May’s (ballot) or if they'd like to put it on November’s,” she said, “but we're not putting pressure on the Board of Elections.”
Thursday’s hearing was a speedy one, wrapping up in 15 minutes without a vote. The bill now proceeds to the full House Governmental Affairs Committee next week.
