Proponents of a new city of East Cobb are demanding Cobb County step aside from the cityhood debate and cease its ongoing “public awareness campaign.”
The East Cobb Cityhood Committee sent the county a letter Monday night alleging it has violated state law by advocating against the May 24 referendum, under the guise of education. While county officials have insisted they’re neutral on the issue, the letter charges its efforts to date have contained “implicit and explicit bias.”
The committee proceeds to outline more than a dozen instances in which it says county commissioners and staff stepped over the line of neutrality. The county’s statement that the formation of all four new cities — East Cobb, Vinings, Lost Mountain and Mableton — would cost it $45 million in revenue appears to have particularly rankled the pro-cityhood group.
“This is a blatant misrepresentation of the facts by the county with the intent to dissuade voters. The county has disclosed it intends to redeploy these funds for other roles not currently filled having nothing to do with the Cityhood efforts,” the letter reads.
It singles out other claims, like that of Cobb Fire Chief Bill Johnson that East Cobb residents would “absolutely” see an increase in fire response times if they incorporate, as not based in fact.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid told the MDJ on Tuesday that she sees the county’s efforts as remaining neutral.
“Our effort has been to educate, and a lot of the issues that have been articulated in that letter have already been addressed, particularly about lobbyists,” she said.
Cupid’s comments referred to the county hiring three Dentons attorneys, including former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, to lobby on its behalf during the legislative session. Though the lobbyists were present in multiple cityhood bill hearings, the county has insisted they did not work on the cityhood efforts.
(Cupid last month appeared to contradict that statement, saying the lobbyists’ work “did include cityhood,” but spokesperson Ross Cavitt later said her remarks were “misconstrued.”)
Cupid continued, “It’s interesting, we hear from those who have questions or who are opposed to it that we’re not doing enough, and then from those who are proponents that we’re doing too much in our efforts to educate. At the end of the day, we work for the county, and as chair I advocate for the county. I will continue to take that position, making sure that we are educating residents along the way.”
Beyond the figures presented by the county, the East Cobb committee contends the county has deliberately painted a one-sided portrait of the issue. County representatives have not endeavored to speak at pro-cityhood functions, and the county has not provided space on its site for pro-cityhood groups to present their own arguments.
Questions on the county’s awareness website such as, “Why is this process moving so quick?” and “What other fees could come with a new city?” have engendered “fear, uncertainty and doubt,” the committee further alleges.
The letter concludes with a slate of demands, including:
♦ An immediate end to county staff and officials addressing the public on the cityhood matters;
♦ A section in the county’s awareness materials for cityhood committees to respond to public concerns;
♦ The disclosure of the county’s calculations for its cityhood financial impact figures;
♦ The disclosure to the cityhood committees of all questions and answers it intends to discuss during public events;
♦ The commission of a cityhood impact study by a third-party university.
On the question of giving pro-cityhood voices a platform, Cupid said Commissioner Jerica Richardson was working to facilitate an event with representatives of both sides of the East Cobb issue.
“As much as we haven’t given a platform to opposition, we may not have given a platform for proponents, but that does not preclude any one of them from having their own meetings,” she added.
The county wants the money.
