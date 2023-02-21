EDITOR’S NOTE:In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature state Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, D-Marietta.
For state Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, Black History Month is about bringing together people of different backgrounds to recognize the achievements of Black Americans.
The senator spoke of the collaboration of people of different backgrounds, and how they can work together to improve the country.
"We all work together to uplift every American ... Black, white, Jew, gentile, because it took all of us to come together to realize and open up the opportunity of the American Dream to everyone," he said.
During the month of February, Rhett likes to speak with young people and impart lessons to them, including their role in creating a better future. On Tuesday, he met with two Clark Atlanta University seniors who were visiting the Capitol.
"I try to talk to them about how the seeds they plant today ... are going to sprout some day, and what seeds they plant will make America a better place," Rhett said.
Rhett is a member of Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta, where he is a trustee and sings in the choir. At the church, Rhett helps out with programs for young people, which promote Black history and culture.
He stressed that people must continue to learn to work together, so that America continues to be a "radiant star that people from around the world still look to."
Rhett also reflected on his service in the U.S. Air Force, and how it prepared him for his time under the Gold Dome, where he has worked with people around the state to improve Georgia.
"I had to work with people from different persuasions, different cultures and different backgrounds," he said of his service. "... But we focused on the mission and how everybody can come together to support the mission. That's what I do here."
