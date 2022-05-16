The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles began hearing arguments Monday morning for convicted rapist and murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.'s life to be spared, a day before he is set to be executed.
The board convened at 9 a.m. Monday, immediately closing its clemency hearing to the public given sensitive and confidential information was expected to be shared.
Unlike many states, which vest clemency powers in their governor, Georgia gives the sole authority to grant clemency and pardons to the board. Monet Brewerton-Palmer, an attorney for the Federal Defender Program, represented Presnell.
In a clemency application made public last week, Brewerton-Palmer argued Presnell suffered from severe "cognitive impairments" attributed to a combination of fetal alcohol syndrome and child abuse. It also argues he has suffered decades of sexual assault and beatings in Georgia's prison system. The application asks for his execution to be delayed and his sentence to ultimately be commuted to life in prison.
The hearing was expected to last all day, with the board likely not releasing its decision before Monday evening.
Presnell has sat on death row since 1976, when he was convicted of kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old girl and kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl in Cobb County. The sentence was previously vacated on a technicality but reimposed in 1999.
Eight-year-old Lori Smith, who was drowned by Presnell, was identified at the time of the crime, but the 10-year-old victim he raped has never been named.
Also on Monday, a Fulton County judge will consider an emergency motion to block Presnell's execution.
Barring any intervention or clemency, Presnell will be executed by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
