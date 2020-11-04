Democrats swept countywide offices in Cobb on Tuesday, taking control of two of the county’s top law enforcement positions and a potentially decisive lead in the race that would determine control of the county’s governing board.
“It was a rough night. It looks like we found out the idea of the shy Trump supporter was a myth, along with the silent majority,” said Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd.
Barring an upset in the race for Cobb’s District 2, each person on the five-member Board of Commissioners will be a woman come January, and three will be African American.
Incoming Sheriff Craig Owens and incoming District Attorney Flynn Broady are also Black and Democrats
Democrats will now make decisions regarding operations at the county detention center, how aggressively to prosecute alleged criminals, property taxes that fund government services, zoning and more.
Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said the Democrats’ victories will allow the county to adopt popular measures stymied by Republican commissioners, such as the expansion of “multi-modal” solutions to traffic and transportation issues.
Shepherd, on the other hand, said county residents who had “blindly” voted for Democrats down the ballot to spite the party of President Donald Trump could face “unforeseen consequences,” such as higher property taxes.
COUNTY CHAIR
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid was the Board of Commissioner’s lone Democrat and person of color Tuesday.
But Wednesday evening, with all but 1,000 votes counted, Cupid won the race for Cobb chair, unseating incumbent Mike Boyce.
Cupid earned 202,736 votes, or 53.1%, to Boyce’s 178,838 votes.
Boyce was first elected to the position in 2016, when he unseated then-chair Tim Lee, a fellow Republican who had brokered the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County.
This year, Boyce campaigned on — among other things — passing a new salary schedule for public safety employees, the county’s AAA bond rating and a “mobility SPLOST” he wanted to put before county voters in 2022.
Cupid, meanwhile, had put equity at the center of her campaign: equity for the county’s four districts but also for members of the board itself.
At a candidates’ forum in September, Cupid said governance was a “root issue” in the county, citing the often contentious nature of the board’s meetings.
Speaking from her parents’ Atlanta home Wednesday, Cupid said she intends to be mindful of her colleagues’ interests as she sets the board’s agenda.
Responding to concerns about Democratic control of the board, she said her top priority was to serve “as efficiently and effectively as possible.”
COBB DIST. 2
In the race that would decide the partisan lean of the Board of Commissioners, Democrat Jerica Richardson held a narrow lead over Republican Fitz Johnson.
Richardson earned 53,509 votes, or 50.6%, to Johnson’s 52,301 votes.
But with about 1,500 outstanding votes, Johnson’s path to victory was slim Wednesday night.
“Every interaction (was) very intentional,” Richardson said Monday. “We were focused on who we were talking to, focused on why we were having a conversation and what it meant to bring someone into the conversation.”
Johnson expressed confidence Monday, saying his campaign had stayed the course.
“Sometimes you can panic and start to hear the outside voices telling you to do a whole bunch of different things,” he said. “We stuck to our message, stuck to our strategy and believe that will be the key to winning.”
The seat is occupied by Bob Ott, who is retiring at the end of the year.
SHERIFF
Cobb County Police Maj. Craig Owens will be the county’s next sheriff, having won 211,984 votes, or 55.2%, to incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren’s 171,907 votes.
Warren, a Republican, has held the office since 2003. A department employee since 1977, he was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
The sheriff, watching the returns from his campaign headquarters, declined to discuss the race.
Louie Hunter, director of legislative and government affairs for the sheriff’s office, expressed confidence as the first votes came in Tuesday night, but said Cobb has been “a victim of its own success to some degree in our growth in jobs and elsewhere has brought in a different kind of voter than we’ve had for decades” — factors that could threaten Warren’s reelection.
But the sheriff has faced intense scrutiny from local activists and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union over the past year due to a string of deaths at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, which his office runs.
Warren has attributed those deaths to inmates’ preexisting conditions.
“This is a town, this 2,500, 2,100 inmate (detention center) is a little community inside here, and you’re going to have sicknesses unfortunately and you’re going to have deaths,” Warren said in January. “They don’t even know they’re sick until they come in here and they’re being dried out from the alcohol and the drugs.”
The negative coverage those cases generated, however, would be hard to overcome, said KSU Professor Kerwin Swint, who specializes in political campaigns and mass media.
“It’s a PR nightmare,” Swint said before the election.
Owens campaigned on improving health care at the detention center, providing inmates with job training and ending the office’s involvement in a federal immigration program where the office partners with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Warren was the first in Georgia to enter into an agreement with the ICE program, known as 287(g).
The sheriff-elect watched the results come in Tuesday at the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge, whose members endorsed him in the race.
“Cobb County as a community as a whole decided they want a change,” Owens said Tuesday evening. “They are tired of the same thing that’s going on in our detention center and our whole community wants a fresh outlook and a new vision and a change.”
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Meanwhile, Democrat Flynn Broady notched a victory over incumbent Joyette Holmes.
Broady earned 196,496 votes, or 51.3%, to Holmes’ 186,350 votes.
Broady, an assistant solicitor general, campaigned on a progressive platform that included the elimination of cash bail and ending the prosecution of those who commit certain low-level offenses.
Just before votes began to trickle in, Broady said Cobb voters’ appetite for criminal justice reform had given him hope in the election.
Holmes, meanwhile, said her office had struck a balance between firmness and compassion, adding she had no regrets about how she ran her campaign.
“Hindsight’s always 20-20,” she said, “but I think the things we needed to do, we did.”
Holmes was appointed to her post in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after her predecessor, Vic Reynolds, was tapped to lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
This will be interesting.
