Lawsuits seeking to block two upcoming Cobb cityhood referendums widened Monday as Attorney General Chris Carr and state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, joined the scrum.
Carr’s office entered in both cases notices of amici curiae — announcements that while it’s not party to the suit, it has an interest in the case and intends to introduce its concerns to the court.
Ehrhart, meanwhile, the lead sponsor of the effort to create a new city of Lost Mountain, is seeking to become a defendant in the lawsuit to block the effort’s May 24 referendum. If permitted, she would be added as an interested party to the suit alongside the Cobb County government and its Board of Elections.
That’s not to say they’ll be together, however; it’s because the county “likely will not lift a finger” to defend the bill, Ehrhart says, that she’s seeking to join.
Attorney Allen Lightcap filed the lawsuit last week challenging Lost Mountain’s constitutionality on behalf of west Cobb resident and cityhood opponent Dora Locklear, and the West Cobb Advocate, a group which in the past has been vocal on zoning issues in the area.
The suit argues the “city lite” model proposed in the Lost Mountain bill violates Georgia’s constitutional principle of home rule.
A similar lawsuit against the Vinings cityhood push was filed the week prior, with a third challenging the proposed city of East Cobb expected soon. Carr’s office filed notice in both the Lost Mountain and Vinings cases.
Because the lawsuits against the cityhood efforts seek to remove the referendums from the ballot, the Cobb Board of Elections and Elections Director Janine Eveler are named as respondents. But an attorney for the elections board told the MDJ last week, he would likely not argue whether the bill is constitutional, leaving open the question of who will defend its merits.
Ehrhart so far is the first to try and directly join the lawsuit by becoming a defendant (Carr, for the time being, will remain a third party). She said she’s doing so as a private citizen and eligible voter in the referendum, not in her capacity as a state representative.
Her motion alleges Cobb County and the plaintiffs are working together to kill the cityhood initiative. As such, Ehrhart is entitled to join the suit to defend the bill on its merits, she argues.
“It’s shocking that these individuals, with thinly veiled ties to county government, have decided that since they can’t win the argument against local control, will instead file a fatally flawed lawsuit to have the question removed from the ballot, thereby denying West Cobb residents their right to vote on this issue,” Ehrhart said in a news release. “Shame on them. West Cobb doesn’t take kindly to voter suppression.”
Those ties to county government, she continued, including Lightcap’s past work under former Attorney General Sam Olens, who was retained as a lobbyist by Cobb County earlier this year (Lightcap declined to comment on that point).
Ehrhart's motion also cites a cease and desist letter to the county from the East Cobb Cityhood Committee alleging the education campaign by county officials has in fact been a series of anti-cityhood scare tactics.
“This coordinated effort to suppress the vote of west Cobb citizens gives ample grounds to allow intervention by Ehrhart to properly defend the constitutionality of (House Bill) 826,” the motion reads.
“We welcome Rep. Ehrhart's involvement in this case,” Lightcap told the MDJ. “We look forward to hearing her arguments as to why the power-limiting provisions are constitutional, in the face of the explicit terms of the Georgia constitution, and we hope that we can have a hearing in this matter where the whole public can listen to all the parties and be informed about the law.”
Both the Vinings and Lost Mountain cases have been assigned to Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard. Once the lawsuits have been served, the defendants have 30 days to file a response before the case can proceed.
