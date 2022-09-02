When we called state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, this week to ask about a purported spike in gang recruitment among young teens, it was the first he’d heard of the problem.
“What I do get complaints about,” Wilkerson noted, “is, take McEachern High School. They've implemented a clear bag policy for all students, the only high school in the county … so the question is for parents, 'Why are you only doing one school? What's causing this?'
“If there's serious issues causing that, the parents want to know. If it's just, we can do it because we want to do it, then parents want to know. There's been no conversation whatsoever. There's been no comment by the school board,” Wilkerson said.
He added that the board’s Republican majority is “not going to be able to tell me the gang issues that we have at McEachern by looking at a spreadsheet. He's going to get that conversation by picking up the phone and saying, ‘Hey, Rep. Wilkerson, you represented the area for 12 years, (state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta), you represent the area, these are the issues we're seeing, can you help us?’”
We rang up Republican school board member Randy Scamihorn for comment.
“I believe that he is a very intelligent man, and means well, but he doesn't really know what he's talking about,” Scamihorn said of Wilkerson. “Every board member, Republican or Democrat, I believe is available to the public … I know the three Republicans and I, we are always fielding calls and complaints and issues through our emails or texts that we get.”
On the clear bag issue, Scamihorn said that’s a school-level decision, not a board one.
“We push autonomy and responsibility as much as possible down to the school level. Because it's (for) the simple reason that we are a large, diverse county. That is not a district or board level decision. That is a school administration decision,” he said.
Scamihorn went on to praise the principal of McEachern High School, Regina Montgomery.
“That school is one of our excellently run schools by a veteran educator, that happens to be a very good friend of mine — I consider her a super friend — that just happens to be a person of color … So what's the point? We let our schools, to the extent possible, assess their issues and make those decisions at the school level,” Scamihorn added.
Wilkerson himself raised that point in advance.
“What they fall behind is, 'Well, we've got a principal at McEachern High School that knows her community,” he said. “Well, heck, she doesn't know her community, because everybody's calling me asking why we're doing this.
“So they put it on the school and this empowers the four members that don't live in the community to say, 'Look, that's an African-American person telling other African-Americans and minorities, they have to wear a clear backpack, and they're different than anybody else.'”
Scamihorn, meanwhile, indicated he wished Wilkerson would keep his eye on the legislative ball.
“He frequently wants to see if he can get a rise out of us. I don't know, he gets the satisfaction of constantly getting into the school board business,” Scamihorn said.
DR. HOLLAND, WE HARDLY KNEW YE: News broke Wednesday that Marietta High School Principal Eric Holland, after just six weeks on the job, is heading back up to Rome City Schools to become a superintendent.
That came after two weeks of speculation about the high school’s leadership after it came out that Holland had interviewed for the job, and soon after was named the sole finalist by the Rome school board.
AT rang up Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, to ask how rank-and-file teachers are dealing with the whiplash.
“I think the staff’s hurt. Eric Holland gave the superintendent, he gave the community his word. Come to find out, his word wasn't good,” Hubbard said.
Just a few hours after Eric Holland was named the next Rome super, the Marietta school board named its human resources chief, Marco Holland, as interim principal of MHS.
Hubbard, a former president of the Georgia Association of Educators, has reached out to contacts in Marco Holland’s former districts. The interim principal has led high schools in Fulton County, Douglas County and Atlanta Public Schools.
“I think this is actually going to work out for Marietta,” Hubbard said. “Marco Holland has been a change agent at the schools he's been a principal at. He believes in building a strong culture, not only with the students, but more importantly, with the faculty. He works towards the three A's — academic greatness, artistic greatness, athletic greatness. … I think he's going to be what they need to establish some stability, to establish trust, and to get Marietta back to being the school that we know it can be.”
Hubbard doesn’t blame Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera for the instability, nor the school board.
“Honestly, I think Marietta got played by the outgoing gentleman. I don't think it speaks badly of the superintendent, I don't think it speaks badly of their board. … It was apparently not shared with the superintendent (Rivera) that he (Eric Holland) was still interested in the (Rome) job.
“I think it's addition through subtraction for Marietta.”
PRINCIPAL PAY: Speaking of the two Hollands, the Journal has some new information about their salaries.
We previously reported that Marietta hired Eric Holland at a salary of $195,000. Now, we’ve learned that Marco Holland will receive the same salary for his term as interim principal.
That’s a raise from Marco Holland’s central office position, where he was making $170,000 per year, according to the district.
So what is Rome paying Eric Holland to lure him back? The details of his contract are not yet public, but we’ll update you when they become available.
We can tell you how much your local supers make, though, based on previous reporting — Rivera’s base salary is $230,000, while Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is paid a base salary of $350,000.
SNUB?: It seemed like most of the Democrats in Cobb County got a shout-out at this week’s joint rally between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Stacey Abrams.
Deane Bonner, president emeritus of the Cobb County NAACP, however, noted a snub on her Facebook page Thursday, saying Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democratic nominee for state school superintendent, was in attendance and didn’t have her name called. A “disappointed” Bonner called it a “missed … opportunity for Unity.”
Searcy replied, “I don’t know what happened but it would have been nice to be introduced to the crowd in my home county. I’m choosing to (believe) it was a mistake or oversight.”
QUESTIONING THE MINUTES: Things got testy toward the end of the Marietta City Council’s committee meetings Tuesday.
The reason?
Debate over meeting minutes from the previous month.
“The main change seems to be that it had me voting on something that I was absent for the vote for, on one of the executive session motions,” said Councilman Joseph Goldstein of revised minutes from the executive session at the July 26 committee meetings.
“Can you be more specific than something?” Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin responded to Goldstein.
Three votes were held at the last meeting, Goldstein said: one on the minutes from the June meeting’s executive session, one for going into executive session at the July meeting and the third for coming out of executive session at that meeting.
“I was absent for both the going into executive session and coming out of executive session due to the possible conflict-of-interest dealing with the litigation disclosure,” Goldstein explained, yet the minutes showed him having voted for coming out of executive session, even though he had never been in it.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson joined in on the discussion, adding that the agenda indicated Goldstein offered a second to the motion to enter executive session.
Tumlin summed up the problem, in his own words, in response to Goldstein’s protest to the minutes: “so this shows you both there and not there.”
“Which shouldn’t happen, which means there’s still an error,” Goldstein said.
“That’s a pretty good trick Joseph,” Tumlin jokingly said, though the laughs would not last for long.
As the council debated what to do, with Tumlin looking to Councilman Grif Chalfant for guidance, Richardson offering her take on the situation and City Clerk Stephanie Guy attempting to understand where she went wrong in making revisions to the minutes, the situation got more heated.
Tumlin questioned Goldstein’s credibility, saying, “The man that brought it up doesn’t know whether he was here or not.”
Goldstein began to protest, and Tumlin interrupted.
“What else does it go to, Joseph?” Tumlin asked. “You challenged the minutes and don’t even know if you were there.”
Tumlin said Goldstein always tells the council how to run executive sessions, before asking: “Do we not approve executive session meetings by themselves?”
“Mr. Mayor, we do approve –” Goldstein began to say.
“Yes we do. That was a rhetorical question,” Tumlin interrupted.
Tumlin continued that Goldstein’s credibility was doubted, even as Goldstein tried to clarify what the rules are for keeping track of executive session motions.
“Point of order: personal attacks are not allowed ... including attacking the credibility of a fellow member of council,” Goldstein said.
Tumlin first said he would not retract the statement, but then said he would accept Goldstein’s point, asking the councilman to offer a different word for Tumlin to use other than “credibility.”
“At this point…hmm?” Goldstein said, looking quizzically at Tumlin, seemingly unsure how to respond.
“What’s the word you want to use for saying something that you can’t even ascertain what you’re saying?” Tumlin asked, sounding exasperated as his voice rose in volume at the start of the question before leveling out at the end.
“There was part of the thing that was caught, part of the thing that wasn’t caught, the minutes as shown are, there’s still an error in the minutes,” Goldstein said.
“Thanks for clearing that up,” Tumlin said, sounding unconvinced by Goldstein. “Just also as a point of order…what happens inside of executive session ought not to be on here anyway.”
As questions from Tumlin persisted about what exactly the errors with the minutes were, a substitute motion made earlier by Richardson to table the issue until next month’s committee meetings was seconded, and all members voted in favor of the motion. Tumlin then said he would veto it, and Chalfant summed up his opinion on the matter when Tumlin turned to him.
“What do you wanna do? I don’t care, whatever you wanna do, I don’t care. I just wanna go home,” Chalfant said.
Before going into executive session, Goldstein presented a motion attempting to override Tumlin’s veto of tabling approval of the minutes to next month’s committee meeting.
Chalfant said he would not second the motion, and no other council members indicated they would either.
“It fails for lack of motion, so it’s the same effect, the minutes weren’t approved. So we gotta go next month anyways,” Tumlin said.
Questions regarding the minutes remain unresolved but that didn't stop the council from going into executive session following the debate.
