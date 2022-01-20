MARIETTA — It may have been dark and drizzling Monday morning, but inside the ALDI store on Cobb Parkway, bright lights illuminated the pristine new building and its no-frills, well-stocked aisles.
City officials and ALDI employees cut the ribbon on Marietta’s newest grocery store, which had a soft opening in December. All that remains is to sort out the alcohol license, as the store’s beer and wine section remains unstocked.
“It's a beautiful store,” said City Councilman Andre Sims. “And I think it's a nice addition to more options for our residents here in the city of Marietta. Everything you want is here … it's great prices.”
The approximately 20,000-square-foot store is at 249 Cobb Parkway across from the Marietta Diner. The property was formerly occupied by Houston Brothers Inc., a used car dealer. It was sold to Aldi in April of last year at a price of $3.2 million, according to Cobb County property records.
The German discount grocer has expanded its U.S. footprint aggressively in recent years and now has more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, including nearly 60 in metro Atlanta. The retailer claims it is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery chain by store count by the end of 2022.
Most of ALDI’s products are labeled under exclusive brands. The few national brands offered in the stores are placed next to the store brands, showcasing the clear price difference between the two.
Instead of traditional shelves, ALDI uses warehouse-like organization, leaving products in their cardboard cases. To save time, employees simply “stack, rip, and you're good to go,” as District Manager Chris Snyder put it.
“We are one of, if not the most, efficient grocery retailers out there right now,” Snyder said.
In addition to groceries, ALDI offers some household goods and a rotating cast of miscellaneous items, such as gifts, pet toys and small electronics.
The new store will employ between 15 and 20 employees, Snyder said, with starting wages of $15.50 per hour. There will only ever be three or four people working at one time, however.
Like many grocery stores in Europe, carts are not collected by employees. Upon arrival, customers deposit a quarter to free a cart. After they finish shopping, they return the cart, which spits out the quarter.
“If I ask potential new employees, they say, ‘Oh, so people don't steal the carts.’ But really what it is, is so we don't have to have employees working in a parking lot,” Snyder said.
ALDI doesn’t have free grocery bags, either. ALDI clerks scan items at breakneck speed, depositing them into the cart, before customers go to the bagging station and use their own bags to bag items.
When employees don’t spend time bagging items, stocking shelves and retrieving carts, it frees them up for other tasks and allows the chain to run its stores with a small labor force. All of these practices enable ALDI to charge lower prices than the competition, Snyder said.
“Buy what you purchased at, let's say one of our local competitors,” Snyder said. “Come here and buy the same basket of items, and check out your savings. A lot of the time, it's a multiple double-digit percentile in terms of savings.”
Isja Porter is an uber-fan of Aldi. Shopping at the new store Thursday morning, she explained to the MDJ that she’s a member of a Facebook group, “Bougie Women who Love Aldi,” where Aldi shoppers recommend items.
“The prices are the best, they have really clean facilities,” Porter said. “So that's very important, especially, you know, right now.”
On Thursday, she was buying some of her favorite cookies, as well as some chicken salad cups she had learned about on Facebook.
“I never tried this before, but they say it's the bomb,” Porter said. “Like, they make videos eating it.”
City Manager Bill Bruton said the store was a welcome addition to an area that could use more grocery options. While there is a Walmart Supercenter nearby, the nearest Kroger or Publix is more than three miles away.
“We really don't have that much around this area as far as grocery shopping,” Bruton said. “And so I think it's going to fill the need for a lot of folks who live here, and folks that are coming in with some of the newer (housing) developments that are underway right now.”
There are six other ALDI locations in Cobb, including one on Powder Springs Street that is being remodeled.
Marietta native Marlene Miller is one nearby resident that had started shopping there.
From Miller’s house to the store, “if you were a good pitcher like some of the Braves, you probably could pitch a ball up here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.