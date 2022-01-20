Mike is sedated and resting comfortably. The Doctors will be looking for any signs of progress over the next few days. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and concern. Please continue to pray.
1/18 UPDATE: On Caring Bridge Journal by Sue Ballard Stone.
Mike's surgery was completed today (Tuesday) in the late afternoon. Mike is on a ventilator and sedated in order to allow his brain to rest and to allow the swelling to go down. Over the next seven days, doctors will try to wean him off the ventilator and observe him to see how he responds.
Needless to say, this is a very grave situation for our dear friend. Prayer is a powerful thing! Let's all continue to pray for Mike and Judy.
Earlier MDJ post from Jan. 18:
Mike Boyce, former chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, has been hospitalized in Indiana after suffering two strokes.
Boyce and wife Judy are in Indiana as fellows in the Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
Bob Ott who served as a district commissioner during Boyce’s term as chair from 2016 to 2020, has been in touch with Judy who gave him an update.
According to Ott, Boyce was in a class session when he became ill Saturday and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in adjacent Mishawaka.
“Saturday night he thought it was a bout of vertigo,” Ott said, but later a CT scan and MRI confirmed he had suffered two strokes.
Judy Boyce has been joined by the Boyces’ daughter Alison Cotsonika, but due to COVID protocols, family visits with Mike Boyce are limited.
The Boyces’ fellowship at Notre Dame began in August 2021 and runs through May of this year. In an interview with the MDJ prior to his departure for the Hoosier state, Boyce said, “It’ll be just like going to school for a year,” adding he and Judy would be auditing courses as well as mentoring students.
To keep friends and family updated, a Caring Bridge website will be available in the next couple of days. The site allows those concerned to stay in touch and informed of the latest prognosis. MDJ will share that address once available.
