MARIETTA — First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s newest pastor took an unusual path to the pulpit.
The Rev. Cassie Waits studied industrial engineering at Georgia Tech and worked 10 years in the business sector before she was called to the ministry.
“People asked when I was in seminary, they said, ‘Well, how did a math person end up doing this?’” she said with a laugh. “This is so different in some ways. … I like having the answer, like, this is the problem, here’s the answer. But this has been much more of a circular journey with some detours and starts and stops in it.”
Waits started at the church just before Easter Sunday. Head Pastor Rev. Joe Evans said she came highly recommended.
“In an effort to identify the top graduates from seminary, I contacted several friend at Columbia Theological Seminary,” Evans said. “Again and again, from seminary professors, I heard the name Cassie Waits. She was an excellent student, dedicated to understanding the essence of Scripture and honoring the traditions of the church. She has continually emphasized what an honor it is to be a pastor, caring for God’s children in their time of need. ... She is confident and capable in the pulpit, and our church celebrated the gifts that God has given her.”
Waits’ job title is associate pastor for discipleship.
“That covers both our what we call Christian education, which is all of the Bible studies, small groups, children’s programming that we do, and then I also cover missions, so missions is all the outreach local and global things that we do as a church,” she said.
Growing up in Macon, Waits attended a Methodist country church that maxed out at 70 worshipers on Easter Sunday.
When she moved to Atlanta for college, Waits said she tried about 15 or 20 different churches before finally settling on one she really liked, a Presbyterian church.
“It was a larger church, but it felt small enough, and the church was really intentional about creating small groups,” she said. “I was in a new city with people I didn’t know necessarily. And they were really intentional about making sure that you felt welcomed and that this is your community and trying to connect you into the larger church, so that’s what I really appreciate. It just felt like it was a friendly place and the people were really warm and trying to pull you in all the time.”
It was also in college when she met her future husband, Brian.
After graduating, the two stayed in metro Atlanta and worked in operations and supply chain before eventually starting a family. The two have a daughter who is in elementary school and a son in preschool.
“After years and years, we took a step back when we started a family and then began to get more and more involved in church,” she said. “And I started feeling like maybe there was something else I need to be doing. I thought about nonprofit work, went to seminary still not really sure. And when I came out of seminary, during that time, I really began to feel that I was being called into ministry in the church.”
Waits holds a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary and a Master of Theology from Emory University, but she said her training as an engineer also helps her in studying and teaching the Bible.
“I’m always looking at the system, and how is it put together, how does it make sense from beginning to end?” she said. “Thinking about Scripture, in some ways, there’s a theme that runs through it, and where’s that theme, and can I find it? … You can sort of break it down, and you can trace things, you can find structures that are kind of governing the whole theology that your church is following.”
For Waits, it’s all about finding connections between different Bible passages and sharing them with others.
“I think those are the moments that when I feel like this is really rewarding,” she said. “I’ve always said that I felt like my calling was to teach, and I wasn’t sure for many years where that teaching was going to end up. And it’s those moments where we’re reading together, we’re discovering together something new, and it’s like a light bulb comes on, and that’s when I feel like this is why I do this.”
Much of Waits’ day-to-day tasks are behind the scenes — holding meetings and coordinating between different committees and groups to make sure everything is running efficiently.
“I spent a lot of time trying to streamline and trying to get folks on the same page when I was in business, and now I feel like I’m doing a lot of that as well as a pastor,” she said.
Waits said her biggest immediate goal is helping make sure First Presbyterian maintains the same kind of close-knit vibe as the churches she attended as a child and college student, even as the church continues to grow.
“How do we make sure that if someone comes to the front door, that they feel like they are known, that they’re seen, from the time they walk in the door until they sit in the pew?” she said. “Or if they get involved in some other program, that they just feel like, they’re recognized as an individual, they’re not just a person that’s in the room?”
She also said she hopes to help foster community between congregants from the same areas by creating groups within the church called “neighborhoods.”
“We’re thinking about, if we have these folks coming in from all these places, how do we make that a little more close to home?” she said. “Do you know the person right down the street also attending here? And if you don’t, how do we make sure that you’re in touch with those folks?”
Waits said her family recently moved to Marietta from Acworth and are acclimatizing well to their new home. With a laugh, she said her kids refer to First Presbyterian as “the pink church” after the color of the walls in its sanctuary and great hall.
“We felt strongly that we wanted to be in this area,” she said. “We have just been very, very grateful, and things just fell into place that need to fall into place, and the opening here came up, the kind of skill set that this church was looking for happened to match with what I had. It could have been a rough transition. It could have been a little choppy or jumpy, but in all it’s been really smooth.”
