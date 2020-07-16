Pedro Quinones and Fidel Castro were friendly; as young men in Santiago, Cuba’s second-largest city, one studied medicine, the other law. So when the latter organized a ragtag group dedicated to toppling the country’s dictator, Fulgencio Batista, Quinones lent a helping hand, treating injured rebels.
When he realized Castro was going to become another dictator, he fled the country with his wife and young son.
Now, more than 50 years later, the late Quinones’ name will adorn the trauma unit at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s new emergency department, one of the largest in the country.
“It’s kind of ironic, ‘cause the first job he had in the United States was basically being a trauma surgeon,” his son, Peter Quinones, said in an interview Thursday. “So, you know, it kind of is interesting that we’re here 55 years later, 54 years later and I’m able to honor him with something like that. I’m sure he’d get a real kick out of it.”
Peter Quinones, the president and chief executive officer of Marietta’s MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, is among the many donors who made the emergency department a reality. In exchange, he asked that Wellstar honor his father’s memory.
“Even today, 50-some years later, it’s just mind boggling,” Peter Quinones said. “When you put all that together and you think about the fact that he left Cuba and left everything behind for freedom … and he was willing to start all over again for nothing, it means a lot.”
Pedro Quinones’ involvement with the rebel group was serious; at one point, after being placed on “Batista’s hit list,” as his son put it, he fled to Spain, where he laid low for nine months.
Pedro Quinones was still in Castro’s good graces when the rebels took control of the country in 1959.
“He had an opportunity to be a high-ranking member in the Communist Party in Cuba,” Peter Quinones said.
Very early into Castro’s tenure, however, Pedro Quinones realized the firebrand wasn’t the leader he had hoped for. The elder Quinones was shocked by the mass execution of people with suspected ties to the Batista regime and Castro’s budding communism.
“That’s not what we supported Fidel for,” Peter Quinones recalled his father thinking. “This guy’s crazy, this is not what he sold everybody. This is not what I risked my life for.”
The elder Quinones and his wife Elena, a university professor at the time, knew they had to leave. The question was how.
There were two well-trod ways to get to the United States from Cuba, Peter Quinones said: via Spain or Mexico.
The family took the latter route when they fled in the mid-1960s, when Peter Quinones was just 4 years old.
“We had to leave everything behind,” he said. “Everything. We left Cuba with only the clothes on our backs.”
They made their way to Miami, where his father put his medical training to use, working in the trauma center of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The family then made their way to Decatur in the early 1970s. Pedro Quinones and his wife would spend the rest of their lives there. They never went back to Cuba.
He applied for citizenship when he turned 18. Three years later, he officially became an American. His ambulances could occasionally be heard as Wellstar officials and Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at the emergency department’s ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon.
With the dedication of the new trauma center, Pedro Quinones’ life in the United States has, in a sense, come full circle.
Peter Quinones said his family is forever grateful to the United States for taking them in. He also said he is inspired by the example his father set by foregoing a position of power, at great risk, when he left the country he had fought to free.
“And the older I get, the more it means,” he said. “So this is my way to essentially thank him.”
